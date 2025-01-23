Khelo India Winter Games Set To Start Today In Leh
Date
1/23/2025 1:13:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh/Jammu – The Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 that starts on Thursday will feature 428 athletes from 19 competing teams.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is set to declare the Games open in Leh on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nineteen teams, comprising states, Union Territories, and institutional outfits, will compete over five days across two events – ice hockey and ice skating – marking the first part of KIWG 2025.
ADVERTISEMENT
A traditional Ladakhi-style opening ceremony has been planned to welcome 594 participants, including 428 athletes.
The second part, featuring snow games like skiing, will be hosted by Jammu and Kashmir from February 22 to 25.
Read Also
5th Khelo India Winter Games Gulmarg Preparations Reviewed
Khelo India Winter Games: J&K Govt Forms High-level Panels
Mandaviya will be joined by a host of dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier Dr BD Mishra, and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.
This will be the second time Ladakh hosts the Winter Games, now in its fifth edition, the spokesperson said.
Haryana (62), hosts Ladakh (52), and Maharashtra (48) will compete in the Ladakh edition. Uttarakhand, which will host the National Games later this month, has the smallest team, comprising just one athlete.
The KIWG opening ceremony will be covered live by Doordarshan Sports, and events will be live-streamed daily until January 27.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23012025000215011059ID1109120395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.