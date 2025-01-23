Khelo India Winter Games Set To Start Today In Leh

Sports Mansukh Mandaviya is set to declare the Games open in Leh on Thursday.

Nineteen teams, comprising states, Union Territories, and institutional outfits, will compete over five days across two events – ice hockey and ice skating – marking the first part of KIWG 2025.

A traditional Ladakhi-style opening ceremony has been planned to welcome 594 participants, including 428 athletes.

The second part, featuring snow games like skiing, will be hosted by Jammu and Kashmir from February 22 to 25.

Mandaviya will be joined by a host of dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier Dr BD Mishra, and senior officials from the Sports Authority of India and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

This will be the second time Ladakh hosts the Winter Games, now in its fifth edition, the spokesperson said.

Haryana (62), hosts Ladakh (52), and Maharashtra (48) will compete in the Ladakh edition. Uttarakhand, which will host the National Games later this month, has the smallest team, comprising just one athlete.

The KIWG opening ceremony will be covered live by Doordarshan Sports, and events will be live-streamed daily until January 27.

