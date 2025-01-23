Alan-1 Launches Their Second Arcade Title, Avian Knights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOOELE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alan-1 Inc. is excited to announce that their second arcade game, Avian Knights, is now available for venues everywhere to order. The game is available in a 2-player Pro and 4-player Deluxe model, bringing classic arcade excitement with a modern twist to an in need of variety.Avian Knights is Alan-1's first internally developed video game, previously released for home consoles such as PC's and the modern Atari VCS. Players control a knight riding upon a majestic bird within a perilous arena. Each knight must collect and upgrade weapons to dominate these arenas, slaying enemy combatants and venturing through 256 waves of excitement. Players who clear the final wave will be inducted into the game's Hall of Champions, and find themselves as a knight within a one-of-a-kind comic book that Alan-1 will produce to mark their achievement.The arcade version of the game first appeared at Amusement Expo 2023 in Las Vegas, where it captured the excitement of a market that had given the world other great competitive multiplayer games like Williams' Joust and Atari Games' Gauntlet. The subsequent development process has fine-tuned the game into a piece that is sure to bring out the best in your players, who will return time and time again to dominate the virtual skies. It also makes a great companion piece to an existing Alan-1 Asteroids Recharged arcade machine.Further bolstering this replay value is Alan-1's proprietary Major League eSports (MLeS) app platform.This allows anyone to participate in a real eSports league, for free! Available on iOS and Android devices, players can create an account, find an Avian Knights machine, then the user can track their scores, league points, achievements, and more. The MLeS app will even notify them if someone has beat their recent score! An annual World Championship event is held every January in Utah where the best players compete for cash and for glory. Avian Knights will play a prominent role in the second annual MLeS World Championship, which is taking place on January 25th, 2025. Find out more atEach Avian Knights cabinet is a true work of art. Each game eschews dull single tones or generic art in favor of hand-crafted comic book art, created by our own professional artist – who also drew and inked the official Avian Knights comic books (available separately). Even the control panel employs a comic book style explanation of how to play, a subtle detail that players can appreciate over the norm. This beauty of a game will instantly elevate any game room where it is placed.The cabinets further immerse players thanks to a music-synchronized light-show; a fan that simulates wind when the player pushes flap; force feedback rumble motors; and a cabinet knocker that surprises and delights players when they obtain an extra life or when they die.Each Avian Knights cabinet is made-in-America by hand at the Alan-1 factory located in Tooele, UT, called Area 52. They are built to last and to earn.James Anderson, Chief Visionary Officer and Co-Founder of Alan-1, Inc., stated the following:“Avian knights is the game that started our vision of ushering in a new age of arcade gaming. We're excited for its launch and know that each and every cabinet stands as a testament to quality and fun! With the Major League eSports system built-in, Avian Knights will drive even more customers to their local arcades by notifying them if their score has been beaten by anybody else, driving the friendly competition that feels somewhat lost in today's arcades.”For additional information, including where to buy, please visitA Media Kit with additional game assets on Avian Knights is also available here .About Alan-1 Inc.Alan-1, Inc. is an award-winning gaming studio and arcade cabinet manufacturer that proudly produces arcade cabinets in its privately owned manufacturing facility located near Utah's“Silicon Slopes” region. This ensures the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Headquartered in the U.S.A., the company has offices in Sunnyvale, California, and Tooele and American Fork, Utah. Alan-1 is dedicated to creating innovative and immersive gaming experiences. By partnering with industry giants like Atari, the company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in gaming and entertainment while capturing the magic of classic video games. For more information, please visit .If you would like to schedule a factory tour of Alan-1's manufacturing facilities, which are approximately 30 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, please call 1-844-44-ALAN1, extension 3. The Alan-1 team looks forward to hosting you!

