Canon U.S.A. Announces The New RF16-28Mm F2.8 IS STM Lens: Elevating Content Creation For The Next Generation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Melville, NY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to unveil the new RF16-28mm F2.8 IS STM lens, joining the Canon RF28–70mm F2.8 STM as a more affordable f/2.8 zoom option for Canon mirrorless users. Designed for modern content creators, this lens delivers outstanding image quality, portability, and versatility-ideal for use across both photo and video.

Whether filming cinematic or shooting intimate photo portraits, the RF16-28mm F2.8 IS STM provides sharp details and vibrant colors to elevate content with ease. Its compact, durable design makes it the perfect companion for creators working in both urban environments and remote locations, offering performance typically reserved for larger lenses.

Engineered for professionals and beginners alike, the RF16-28mm F2.8 IS STM combines fast autofocus, smooth aperture control, and outstanding optics. With the wide f/2.8 constant maximum aperture and ultra wide-angle zoom coverage, it captures high-resolution, crisp footage, while minimizing technical challenges, allowing creators to expand their creative vision. The lens also features focus breathing correction, which smooths video transitions during focus changes-an essential asset for filmmakers aiming for a polished, professional look in evolving shooting environments.

Additionally, the lens incorporates advanced stabilization systems for both stills and video. Coordinated control with Peripheral IS minimizes distortion at the edges of wide-angle shots, providing clear, crisp images across the entire frame. For video, coordinated control with Movie Digital IS enhances stabilization, making it perfect for handheld or highspeed shots, keeping footage steady and smooth even when walking or shooting in changing settings.

As demand for dynamic, high-quality content continues to grow, the RF16-28mm F2.8 IS STM stands out as an indispensable tool for photo and video content creators, landscape and travel enthusiasts, and everyday photographers alike-and the flexibility to meet the needs of today's fast-paced digital world.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF16-28mm F2.8 IS STM Lens is available and currently scheduled to ship on February 11, 2025, for an estimated retail price of $1,149.00*. For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

# # #

CONTACT: Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc. ...