LAHC - Endowment Recipient - Michigan Central Station Children's Endowment Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAHC

MCSCEI Recipient

We are excited to announce that LAHC has been selected as a recipient of the Michigan Central Station Children's Endowment Initiative.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce that LAHC-Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities has been selected as a recipient of the Michigan Central Station Children's Endowment Initiative.Through this initiative, LAHC will receive $500,000 in endowment funds with the opportunity to fundraise an additional $500,000 that will be matched dollar-for-dollar! This means, your support will allow LAHC the potential to build a $1.5 million endowment! Over the next two years, we will focus on building this permanent endowment to ensure that we can continue serving children, youth, and families for years to come."As an endowment recipient, we are deeply honored by this remarkable affirmation of our community's trust and belief in our mission," said Wassim Mahfouz, CEO of LAHC. "This endowment is a testament to our shared vision of creating sustainable, lasting change. It strengthens our resolve to continue serving the needs of our community and ensuring that our programs make a difference for generations to come." Finished Mahfouz.At LAHC, our mission is to empower communities, one family at a time, by advancing the educational, social, health, and economic well-being of southeast Michigan residents.Learn more at Your Children's FoundationLearn more about LAHCFor information about how you can support LAHC through the Initiative, please contactWassim Mahfouz, LAHC CEO at ....For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to make a tax-deductible contribution, please DONATE Here: LAHC at 313-846-8480.About LAHC:LAHC (Leaders Advancing and Helping Communities) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities through various programs and services, including workforce development, public health initiatives, behavioral health services, and human services. With a mission rooted in service, LAHC strives to make a positive impact on individuals and families across the region.

Wassim Mahfouz

LAHC

+1 313-960-4007

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.