Zelensky, Croatian PM Discuss Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Andrej Plenković have discussed security cooperation and further cooperation in the defense sector.

The head of the Ukrainian state wrote about this on social , Ukrinform reports.

“During my meeting with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, I expressed my gratitude for Croatia's support of our people and independence. We discussed security cooperation and further collaboration in the defense sector,” said Zelensky.

He noted that enhancing Ukrainian warriors' capabilities on the battlefield and strengthening Ukraine's positions are essential for achieving a just and lasting peace.

meets with big business representatives in Davo

As Ukrinform reported, today in Davos, the President of Ukraine also held talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Israel Isaac Herzog, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, and the leader of the opposition CDU/CSU faction in the German Bundestag, Friedrich Merz.

Photo: President's Office