Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia With Drones, Fire Breaks Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard, and a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

This was reported by Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the Russian attack, a fire occurred in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts," he wrote.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Fedorov added that additional explosions were heard a few minutes later.

Soon after, he clarified that, based on initial data, the enemy had carried out five strikes on the city with Shahed drones.

"All emergency services have been dispatched to respond," the official noted.

An air raid alert has been declared in several regions, including Zaporizhzhia, due to the threat of Russian attack drones.