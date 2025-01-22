JKRTC To Set Up ATS For Vehicle Fitness

According to the details, these stations have been designed to eliminate human intervention and will ensure accurate fitness assessments for private and passenger vehicles.

“To begin with one station will be established in Jammu at JKRTC's at Bikram Chowk and the other at Pampore in Srinagar. Each centre will cost an estimated Rs 7-8 crore and will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model,” said an official.

He said the ATS would rely on advanced automated systems to conduct vehicle fitness tests, significantly reducing the possibility of errors and irregularities.

“The process will also include video recording of the tests to enhance transparency. In addition to fitness evaluations, the stations will monitor pollution levels, testing a range of vehicles including trucks, buses, autos, taxis, and travellers. The automation of this process is expected to eliminate delays and prevent unfit vehicles from receiving fitness certificates,” the ofgficail said, adding,“This initiative is expected to improve road safety by reducing accidents caused by mechanically unfit vehicles.”

It's in place to mention here that at present, fitness tests in Jammu and Kashmir are conducted by Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs), but the process has been plagued by concerns about irregularities.

“By adopting automated systems, JKRTC seeks to address these issues and ensure a more reliable testing mechanism,” the official said, adding,“Under the PPP model, a private company will establish and operate the ATS for a specified period before transferring ownership to JKRTC. The corporation will also receive a share of the revenue generated during this time. The tendering process for the project has already begun, signaling the start of this significant development in the region's vehicle inspection infrastructure.”

“The introduction of ATS will not only ensure safer roads but also contribute to environmental sustainability by addressing vehicle-related pollution. With similar centers already operational in other states, Jammu and Kashmir is now moving toward modernizing its vehicle fitness testing process, aligning itself with national standards and practices,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now