Mexican Peso Strengthens Amid Tariff Uncertainty

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso gained ground in mid-week trading, bolstered by a weakening dollar. Investors took a breather as concrete announcements on tariffs remained absent.



The local currency closed at 20.4762 pesos per dollar, according to official Banco de México data. This marked a significant improvement from the previous day's rate of 20.6457 pesos.



The peso appreciated by 16.95 cents, equivalent to a 0.82 percent increase. Throughout the trading session, the dollar fluctuated between a high of 20.6727 and a low of 20.4643 units.



The MSCI Emerging Currency index, which measures a basket of emerging currencies against the dollar, also rose. This reflected diminishing concerns about these assets.



Monex, a financial services firm, noted the peso 's favorable position. They attributed it to the dollar's retreat against emerging currencies. The lack of tariff decrees from Trump sparked expectations of a more moderate trade approach.







This shift in sentiment provided a boost to the Mexican currency. On Tuesday afternoon, Trump announced his administration was considering 10% tariffs on Chinese goods.

Tariff Threats and Peso's Recovery

This would be in addition to the 25% levies for Mexico and Canada. The Republican president also promised tariffs on European Union imports. The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was pushing for an early renegotiation of the USMCA trade deal.



The agreement between Mexico , the United States, and Canada was originally scheduled for review in 2026. Despite these threats, the peso regained ground due to the lack of specific details on Trump's plans.



Eduardo Ramos, a senior analyst at VT Markets, offered his perspective on the situation. He suggested that if tariffs are delayed, the peso could potentially reach 20.26 or even 20.10 against the dollar.



The currency market remains vigilant, awaiting concrete announcements on trade policies. The peso's performance highlights the impact of international trade relations on currency values. As negotiations continue, the Mexican peso's trajectory will likely reflect the evolving economic landscape.

