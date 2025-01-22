OGE Energy Corp. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Corp. (NYSE: OGE ) will hold its quarterly and business update call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at .

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 905,000 customers, in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

