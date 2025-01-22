Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, (NYSE: LOB) (“Live Oak” or“the Company”) today reported fourth quarter of 2024 net income attributable to the Company of $9.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Net income attributable to the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled $77.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share. Live Oak's performance in 2024, includes these notable items:

Record year of $5.16 billion of loan production accompanied by strong deposit growth of $1.49 billion, total assets grew by 14.8% to $12.94 billion

9% growth in revenue and 3% reduction in noninterest expenses generated 38% growth in pre-provision net revenue1

Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration (1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Year Over Year Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 2024 2023 Dollars Percent Total revenue (1) $ 499,686 $ 457,038 $ 42,648 9 % Total noninterest expense 314,239 322,885 (8,646 ) (3 ) Income before taxes 89,235 82,830 6,405 8 Effective tax rate 13.2 % 10.8 % n/a n/a Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 77,474 $ 73,898 $ 3,576 5 % Diluted earnings per share 1.69 1.64 0.05 3 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 5,155,244 $ 3,946,873 $ 1,208,371 31 % % Fully funded 44.2 % 55.1 % n/a n/a Total loans and leases: $ 10,579,376 $ 9,020,884 $ 1,558,492 17 % Total assets: 12,943,380 11,271,423 1,671,957 15 Total deposits: 11,760,494 10,275,019 1,485,475 14

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Dollars Percent 4Q 2023 Total revenue (1) $ 128,067 $ 129,932 $ (1,865 ) (1 )% $ 119,683 Total noninterest expense 81,257 77,589 3,668 5 93,204 Income before taxes 13,229 17,841 (4,612 ) (26 ) 17,484 Effective tax rate 25.6 % 27.0 % n/a n/a 7.6 % Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ (3,125 ) (24 )% $ 16,163 Diluted earnings per share 0.22 0.28 (0.06 ) (21 ) 0.36 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,421,118 $ 1,757,856 $ (336,738 ) (19 )% $ 981,703 % Fully funded 42.4 % 42.4 % n/a n/a 49.0 %

(1) Total revenue consists of net interest income and total noninterest income.



Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are based on other than historical data or that express the Company's plans or expectations regarding future events or determinations are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or determinations, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations or loan products, including the Section 7(a) program, changes in SBA standard operating procedures or changes in Live Oak Banking Company's status as an SBA Preferred Lender; changes in rules, regulations or procedures for other government loan programs, including those of the United States Department of Agriculture; the impacts of global health crises and pandemics, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on trade (including supply chains and export levels), travel, employee productivity and other economic activities that may have a destabilizing and negative effect on financial markets, economic activity and customer behavior; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; a reduction in or the termination of the Company's ability to use the technology-based platform that is critical to the success of its business model, including a failure in or a breach of operational or security systems or those of its third party service providers; technological risks and developments, including cyber threats, attacks, or events; competition from other lenders; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; market and economic conditions and the associated impact on the Company; operational, liquidity and credit risks associated with the Company's business; changes in political and economic conditions, including any prolonged U.S. government shutdown; the impact of heightened regulatory scrutiny of financial products and services and the Company's ability to comply with regulatory requirements and expectations; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; adverse results, including related fees and expenses, from pending or future lawsuits, government investigations or private actions; and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC's Internet site (). Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended 4Q 2024 Change vs. 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2024 4Q 2023 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 194,821 $ 192,170 $ 181,840 $ 176,010 $ 169,531 1.4 14.9 Investment securities, taxable 10,490 9,750 9,219 8,954 8,746 7.6 19.9 Other interest earning assets 7,257 7,016 7,389 7,456 8,259 3.4 (12.1 ) Total interest income 212,568 208,936 198,448 192,420 186,536 1.7 14.0 Interest expense Deposits 113,357 110,174 105,358 101,998 96,695 2.9 17.2 Borrowings 1,737 1,762 1,770 311 265 (1.4 ) 555.5 Total interest expense 115,094 111,936 107,128 102,309 96,960 2.8 18.7 Net interest income 97,474 97,000 91,320 90,111 89,576 0.5 8.8 Provision for credit losses 33,581 34,502 11,765 16,364 8,995 (2.7 ) 273.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,893 62,498 79,555 73,747 80,581 2.2 (20.7 ) Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 8,524 8,040 7,347 7,624 7,342 6.0 16.1 Loan servicing asset revaluation (2,326 ) (4,207 ) (2,878 ) (2,744 ) (3,974 ) 44.7 41.5 Net gains on sales of loans 18,356 16,646 14,395 11,502 12,891 10.3 42.4 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 195 2,255 172 (219 ) (170 ) (91.4 ) 214.7 Equity method investments (loss) income (2,739 ) (1,393 ) (1,767 ) (5,022 ) 47 (96.6 ) (5,927.7 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 12 909 161 (529 ) (384 ) (98.7 ) 103.1 Lease income 2,456 2,424 2,423 2,453 2,439 1.3 0.7 Management fee income - 1,116 3,271 3,271 3,309 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Other noninterest income 6,115 7,142 11,035 9,761 8,607 (14.4 ) (29.0 ) Total noninterest income 30,593 32,932 34,159 26,097 30,107 (7.1 ) 1.6 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 45,214 44,524 46,255 47,275 44,274 1.5 2.1 Travel expense 2,628 2,344 2,328 2,438 1,544 12.1 70.2 Professional services expense 2,797 3,287 3,061 1,878 3,052 (14.9 ) (8.4 ) Advertising and marketing expense 1,979 2,473 3,004 3,692 2,501 (20.0 ) (20.9 ) Occupancy expense 2,558 2,807 2,388 2,247 2,231 (8.9 ) 14.7 Technology expense 9,406 9,081 7,996 7,723 8,402 3.6 11.9 Equipment expense 3,769 3,472 3,511 3,074 3,480 8.6 8.3 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 4,812 4,872 3,659 3,911 3,937 (1.2 ) 22.2 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 1,172 115 170 (927 ) 14,575 919.1 (92.0 ) FDIC insurance 3,053 1,933 2,649 3,200 4,091 57.9 (25.4 ) Other expense 3,869 2,681 2,635 3,226 5,117 44.3 (24.4 ) Total noninterest expense 81,257 77,589 77,656 77,737 93,204 4.7 (12.8 ) Income before taxes 13,229 17,841 36,058 22,107 17,484 (25.9 ) (24.3 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,386 4,816 9,095 (5,479 ) 1,321 (29.7 ) 156.3 Net income 9,843 13,025 26,963 27,586 16,163 (24.4 ) (39.1 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 57 - - - - 100.0 100.0 Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ 16,163 (24.0 ) (38.7 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.36 (21.4 ) (38.9 ) Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.36 (21.4 ) (38.9 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,224,470 45,073,482 44,974,942 44,762,308 44,516,646 Diluted 46,157,979 45,953,947 45,525,082 45,641,210 45,306,506

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of the quarter ended 4Q 2024 Change vs. 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 3Q 2024 4Q 2023 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 608,800 $ 666,585 $ 615,449 $ 597,394 $ 582,540 (8.7 ) 4.5 Certificates of deposit with other banks 250 250 250 250 250 - - Investment securities available-for-sale 1,248,203 1,233,466 1,151,195 1,120,622 1,126,160 1.2 10.8 Loans held for sale 346,002 359,977 363,632 310,749 387,037 (3.9 ) (10.6 ) Loans and leases held for investment (1) 10,233,374 9,831,891 9,172,134 8,912,561 8,633,847 4.1 18.5 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (167,516 ) (168,737 ) (137,867 ) (139,041 ) (125,840 ) (0.7 ) 33.1 Net loans and leases 10,065,858 9,663,154 9,034,267 8,773,520 8,508,007 4.2 18.3 Premises and equipment, net 264,059 267,032 267,864 258,071 257,881 (1.1 ) 2.4 Foreclosed assets 1,944 8,015 8,015 8,561 6,481 (75.7 ) (70.0 ) Servicing assets 56,144 52,553 51,528 49,343 48,591 6.8 15.5 Other assets 352,120 356,314 376,370 387,059 354,476 (1.2 ) (0.7 ) Total assets $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 2.7 14.8 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 318,890 $ 258,844 $ 264,013 $ 226,668 $ 259,270 23.2 23.0 Interest-bearing 11,441,604 11,141,703 10,443,018 10,156,693 10,015,749 2.7 14.2 Total deposits 11,760,494 11,400,547 10,707,031 10,383,361 10,275,019 3.2 14.5 Borrowings 112,820 115,371 117,745 120,242 23,354 (2.2 ) 383.1 Other liabilities 66,570 83,672 82,745 74,248 70,384 (20.4 ) (5.4 ) Total liabilities 11,939,884 11,599,590 10,907,521 10,577,851 10,368,757 2.9 15.2 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - - - - Class A common stock (voting) 365,607 361,925 356,381 349,648 344,568 1.0 6.1 Class B common stock (non-voting) - - - - - - - Retained earnings 715,767 707,026 695,172 669,307 642,817 1.2 11.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,344 ) (61,195 ) (90,504 ) (91,237 ) (84,719 ) 34.6 (2.8 ) Total shareholders' equity attributed to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. 999,030 1,007,756 961,049 927,718 902,666 (0.9 ) 10.7 Non-controlling interest 4,466 - - - - 100.0 100.0 Total shareholders' equity 1,003,496 1,007,756 961,049 927,718 902,666 (0.4 ) 11.2 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 2.7 14.8

(1) Includes $328.7 million, $343.4 million, $363.0 million, $379.2 million and $388.0 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 744,841 $ 623,667 Investment securities, taxable 38,413 33,497 Other interest earning assets 29,118 31,111 Total interest income 812,372 688,275 Interest expense Deposits 430,887 340,207 Borrowings 5,580 2,763 Total interest expense 436,467 342,970 Net interest income 375,905 345,305 Provision for credit losses 96,212 51,323 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 279,693 293,982 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 31,535 27,399 Loan servicing asset revaluation (12,155 ) 4,886 Net gains on sales of loans 60,899 46,545 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 2,403 (3,539 ) Equity method investments (loss) income (10,921 ) (5,994 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 553 (969 ) Lease income 9,756 10,007 Management fee income 7,658 13,324 Other noninterest income 34,053 20,074 Total noninterest income 123,781 111,733 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 183,268 175,052 Travel expense 9,738 8,922 Professional services expense 11,023 7,737 Advertising and marketing expense 11,148 12,559 Occupancy expense 10,000 8,490 Technology expense 34,206 31,858 Equipment expense 13,826 14,997 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 17,254 14,804 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 530 14,644 FDIC insurance 10,835 16,670 Other expense 12,411 17,152 Total noninterest expense 314,239 322,885 Income before taxes 89,235 82,830 Income tax expense 11,818 8,932 Net income 77,417 73,898 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 57 - Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 77,474 $ 73,898 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.72 $ 1.67 Diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 45,009,567 44,353,708 Diluted 45,820,321 45,094,879





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of and for the three months ended 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 Income Statement Data Net income attributable to Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $ 9,900 $ 13,025 $ 26,963 $ 27,586 $ 16,163 Per Common Share Net income, diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.59 $ 0.60 $ 0.36 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 22.12 22.32 21.35 20.64 20.23 Tangible book value (1) 22.05 22.24 21.28 20.57 20.15 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 0.31 % 0.43 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.58 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.85 5.21 11.39 11.93 7.36 Net interest margin 3.15 3.33 3.28 3.33 3.32 Efficiency ratio (1) 63.45 59.72 61.89 66.89 77.88 Noninterest income to total revenue 23.89 25.35 27.22 22.46 25.16 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,421,118 $ 1,757,856 $ 1,171,141 $ 805,129 $ 981,703 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced 4,715,895 4,452,750 4,292,857 4,329,097 4,238,328 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (3) 1.69 % 1.78 % 1.57 % 1.63 % 1.53 % Net charge-offs (3) $ 33,566 $ 1,710 $ 8,253 $ 3,163 $ 4,428 Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (2) (3) 1.39 % 0.08 % 0.38 % 0.15 % 0.22 % Nonperforming loans and leases at historical cost (3) Unguaranteed $ 81,412 $ 49,398 $ 37,340 $ 43,117 $ 39,285 Guaranteed 222,885 166,177 122,752 105,351 95,678 Total 304,297 215,575 160,092 148,468 134,963 Unguaranteed nonperforming historical cost loans and leases, to loans and leases held for investment (3) 0.82 % 0.52 % 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.48 % Nonperforming loans at fair value (4) Unguaranteed $ 9,115 $ 8,672 $ 9,590 $ 7,942 $ 7,230 Guaranteed 54,873 49,822 51,570 47,620 41,244 Total 63,988 58,494 61,160 55,562 48,474 Unguaranteed nonperforming fair value loans to loans held for investment (4) 2.77 % 2.53 % 2.64 % 2.09 % 1.86 % Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.04 % 11.19 % 11.85 % 11.89 % 11.73 % Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.21 8.60 8.71 8.69 8.58

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.

(3) Loans and leases at historical cost only (excludes loans measured at fair value).

(4) Loans accounted for under the fair value option only (excludes loans and leases carried at historical cost).



Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning balances in other banks $ 603,758 $ 7,257 4.78 % $ 519,340 $ 7,016 5.37 % Investment securities 1,340,027 10,490 3.11 1,287,410 9,750 3.01 Loans held for sale 339,394 7,361 8.63 409,902 9,859 9.57 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 10,030,353 187,460 7.44 9,354,522 182,311 7.75 Total interest-earning assets 12,313,532 212,568 6.87 11,571,174 208,936 7.18 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (155,498 ) (137,285 ) Noninterest-earning assets 551,265 567,098 Total assets $ 12,709,299 $ 12,000,987 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 350,304 $ 4,350 4.94 % $ 350,239 $ 4,892 5.56 % Savings 5,333,338 52,308 3.90 5,043,930 51,516 4.06 Money market accounts 138,021 176 0.51 134,481 190 0.56 Certificates of deposit 5,376,290 56,523 4.18 5,028,830 53,576 4.24 Total deposits 11,197,953 113,357 4.03 10,557,480 110,174 4.15 Borrowings 114,561 1,737 6.03 116,925 1,762 6.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,312,514 115,094 4.05 10,674,405 111,936 4.17 Noninterest-bearing deposits 281,874 237,387 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 83,373 90,079 Shareholders' equity 1,028,426 999,116 Non-controlling interest 3,112 - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,709,299 $ 12,000,987 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 97,474 2.82 % $ 97,000 3.01 % Net interest margin 3.15 3.33 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.85 % 108.40 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans and leases.





Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands) As of and for the three months ended For the twelve months ended 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 2024 2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,003,496 $ 1,007,756 $ 961,049 $ 927,718 $ 902,666 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,568 1,606 1,644 1,682 1,721 Tangible shareholders' equity (a) $ 1,000,131 $ 1,004,353 $ 957,608 $ 924,239 $ 899,148 Shares outstanding (c) 45,359,425 45,151,691 45,003,856 44,938,673 44,617,673 Total assets $ 12,943,380 $ 12,607,346 $ 11,868,570 $ 11,505,569 $ 11,271,423 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 1,568 1,606 1,644 1,682 1,721 Tangible assets (b) $ 12,940,015 $ 12,603,943 $ 11,865,129 $ 11,502,090 $ 11,267,905 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (a/b) 7.73 % 7.97 % 8.07 % 8.04 % 7.98 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 22.05 $ 22.24 $ 21.28 $ 20.57 $ 20.15 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 81,257 $ 77,589 $ 77,656 $ 77,737 $ 93,204 $ 314,239 $ 322,885 Net interest income 97,474 97,000 91,320 90,111 89,576 375,905 345,305 Noninterest income 30,593 32,932 34,159 26,097 30,107 123,781 111,733 Total revenue (e) $ 128,067 $ 129,932 $ 125,479 $ 116,208 $ 119,683 $ 499,686 $ 457,038 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 63.45 % 59.72 % 61.89 % 66.89 % 77.88 % Pre-provision net revenue (e-d) $ 46,810 $ 52,343 $ 47,823 $ 38,471 $ 26,479 $ 185,447 $ 134,153

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company's business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.