Third Jordanian Aid Plane Departs For Lebanon
Date
10/1/2024 2:08:33 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) – In line with royal directives, a third C130 aid plane from the Royal Jordanian Air Force departed on Tuesday for Lebanon, as the country faces ongoing hardships.
The aircraft, sent by the Jordan Armed Forces, is loaded with essential aid and supplies, which
will be delivered to the Lebanese army
to support the country in navigating its current challenges.
This assistance reflects Jordan's commitment to supporting Lebanon and underscores the deep ties between the two nations.
