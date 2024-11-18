Turkey, Azerbaijan sign collaboration agreement in tourism

(MENAFN) Turkey and Azerbaijan on Friday inked a deal on collaboration in the division of in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital.



Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy encountered with the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference COP29 in Baku.



"We are ready to share our tourism experience with our brother Azerbaijan," Ersoy stated.



Highlighting that tourism bonds among Ankara and Baku have good potential, Ersoy pointed out that bonds must be more developed and trips must be improved.



In his part, Nagiyev stated that "We are ready to further develop our relations. We want to benefit from Türkiye’s tourism experience."

MENAFN18112024000045016755ID1108896676