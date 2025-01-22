Altitude Comedy Festival 2025 Line Up Released

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Altitude Comedy Festival returns to Mayrhofen, Austria slightly earlier in the ski season this year - taking place 24th-28th March 2025.

The hills will be alive with the sound of laughter as an incredible mix of clowns are all set to clamber into the comedy cable car.

Altitude 2025 Line Up & Artist Bios Here

There's more award-winning acts on the line up having their debut year at the festival than ever before, including Jason Byrne, Tim Vine, Justin Moorhouse, Jessica Fostekew, Phil Ellis, Henry Rowley, Dan Tiernan, Amy Matthews, Jules O'Brian, Adam Flood and Diederik Zuurmond.

Of course, there are familiar faces too with a flurry of Altitude veterans on the bill including festival co-founders Andrew Maxwell and Marcus Brigstocke, as well as Rufus Hound, Rainer Hersch, Mark Nelson, Kai Humphries, Karl Spain, the Original Silent Disco and the legendary International Impro All-Stars with Steve Frost, Steve Steen & Sally Hodgkiss.

"We're announcing a little later than usual, because the festival is produced by myself and my wife and we welcomed our second child into the world at the end of last year - who knew babies took up so much of your time?!” said Brett Vincent, Managing Director of Altitude Comedy Festival.

“We're so, so proud of our line up for 2025 though. We've got so many utterly brilliant new faces on the line up (some of whom I've been trying to get for years!). We're beyond excited to witness them all experiencing the magic of the Tirolean Alps and the festival's unique atmosphere for the first time. And we can't wait for Altitude audiences to discover new favourite acts too.”

As the festival isn't taking place in the Easter Holidays this time, there are some absolutely incredible deals to be had on accommodation and on flights from all over the UK. There are even return flights to Innsbruck available from London for just £50, departing Sunday 23rd March and returning Sunday 30th March.

7 night stays in some fantastic chalets and apartments can still be found, from £315pp based on 2 sharing - meaning you could book your entire week long festival trip, including flights, accommodation and your festival wristband for less than £550. That would be an absolute steal for any ski trip, but especially for one with 5 days of shows from world-class comedians included!

For those of you who prefer to have your holidays tied up in one easy package - Altitude have introduced new booking partners for 2025.

Book through either Sunweb , Kaboodle or Inghams , and they'll take care of organising everything up to your festival ticket, flights, accommodation, transfers and lift passes in one simple purchase. There's an amazing selection of hotels and deals to choose from, so it couldn't be easier to arrange your trip using their expert knowledge.

Altitude Comedy Festival brings together comedy fans and winter lovers for five days of laughter and stunning Alpine views. Set in the heart of Mayrhofen, this world-renowned festival combines top-tier comedy with breathtaking mountain landscapes, attracting both comedy legends and emerging talent.

With a mix of stand-up, improv, and hilarious performances, Altitude guarantees side-splitting moments and unforgettable memories. The diverse lineup ensures something for everyone, whether you're a fan of sharp punchlines or spontaneous humour, all set against the backdrop of one of the world's most scenic ski resorts.

If you don't ski or board, snow problem! The resort offers some of the world's best spas, restaurants, bars and views where you can fill your days before the evenings of comedy commence. There's also a sled-load of activities such as paragliding, trekking, tobogganing and more which can keep you entertained if skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing. Many of Altitude's performers and guests learn to ski for the first time during the festival, so if you did want to take a beginners ski or snowboard lesson you would never have to do so alone.

For more information about booking Altitude Comedy Festival 2025 and to purchase tickets, please visit the official festival website at .

Super Early bird tickets have now sold out, but Early bird ticket sales are still available - so make sure you snap up your tickets for this unmissable event and prepare to laugh like you've never laughed before.

About Altitude Comedy Festival:

Altitude Comedy Festival is the world's number one winter comedy festival that takes place in Mayrhofen, Austria annually. Established in 2007 by comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Andrew Maxwell, the festival has grown to become one of Europe's most anticipated comedic events, attracting top comedians from around the world. Combining side-splitting performances with the breathtaking beauty of the Alpine setting, Altitude offers a unique and unforgettable experience for comedy lovers and winter enthusiasts alike.

