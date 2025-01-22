Reinstating Merit And Competence

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Saquib Jan

Recent changes in reservation policies governing NEET PG counseling in Jammu and Kashmir have led to widespread discontent among aspiring doctors. The drastic reduction of the Open Merit (OM) quota to a mere 26.6% has raised concerns about the equitable distribution of seats in MD/MS courses, especially in specialty branches. There is a growing consensus that reservation policies must be reevaluated. Specialty branches such as Radiology, Medicine, Surgery, ENT, and Ophthalmology, which are already limited in number, demand a high level of competence. These are fields where the quality of training directly impacts healthcare delivery, and thus, merit should take precedence in admissions.

During MBBS, all students, irrespective of their category, study under the same conditions, sharing access to the same faculty, books, libraries, and clinical training. This equal exposure equips all students with the necessary skills and knowledge to compete fairly in specialty exams like NEET PG. Furthermore, after completing MBBS, reserved and unreserved category students work as interns, junior residents, or medical officers, receiving equal pay and benefits.

Introducing an excessive level of reservation in these critical specialty branches risks compromising the quality of healthcare. For example, if admission is not strictly merit-based, it could lead to scenarios where less qualified candidates occupy seats in specialties that demand exceptional competence. This, in turn, can violate the fundamental right to health guaranteed to every citizen by potentially diminishing the quality of healthcare services.

The issuance of SO 176 (March 2024) and SO 305 (May 2024) has significantly curtailed the OM quota in postgraduate medical seats. This year, initially set at 38.5%, the OM quota was further reduced to 26.6% after applying Rule-17 and horizontal reservation cuts. Out of 293 government PG seats, only 78 seats were allotted to pure open merit candidates. This disproportionate allocation has caused frustration among meritorious students who find themselves at a disadvantage despite securing excellent ranks.

For instance, in NEET PG 2024, a candidate with an All India Rank (AIR) in the five digits was allotted MD Radiology in SKIMS, while another candidate with a three-digit AIR was unable to secure a seat in the same branch at SKIMS. Such discrepancies highlight the urgency of reforming seat allocation policies to prioritize competence and fairness, especially in specialty branches that demand high levels of expertise.

The total number of PG seats in government colleges is just 293, out of which only 113 (38.5%) were allotted to Open Merit, including other CDP, PSP, and SP categories. After applying Rule-17, 23 seats were cut from OM. Finally, after horizontal cuts (excluding EWS), a mere 78 seats went to pure OM candidates-78 out of 293, or 26.6%. Additionally, only 7 candidates were allocated seats through EWS out of 28 seats. EWS seats, initially cut from OM via horizontal cuts, were not returned to the OM pool in the second round of counseling but instead went to the category pool.

Jammu & Kashmir ranks among the lowest in India in terms of postgraduate (PG) specialty seats in medical education, with only 580 seats available, of which a mere 50% are allotted for the state quota. After multiple deductions, such as horizontal reservations and Rule-17, the number of Open Merit (OM) seats dwindles to just 78, constituting around 30% of the remaining seats.

In stark contrast, other states like Maharashtra (3,500 seats), Karnataka (1,850 seats), Tamil Nadu (2,700 seats), and Andhra Pradesh (3,200 seats) offer far more opportunities for medical aspirants. The lack of central-level institutes and private medical colleges in J&K further exacerbates the issue, leaving students with limited choices compared to their counterparts in other states.

Adding to the crisis is the rapid establishment of new medical colleges in the region without adequately strengthening existing institutions. New colleges like GMC Anantnag, Baramulla, and Doda, introduced in recent years, remain under-resourced and have not yet achieved the standards required to secure PG seats. This lack of infrastructure and faculty enhancement hampers their growth and deprives the state of much-needed specialty training facilities.

This imbalance in medical education creates a ripple effect on the healthcare system in J&K, contributing to one of the greatest crises in health education in the region. It limits access to quality training for aspirants and affects the overall competence of the healthcare workforce. Immediate interventions are needed to upgrade existing medical colleges, rationalize seat allocations, and align with national standards to address this critical issue.

Rule-17, specific to J&K's reservation framework, exacerbates the inequity in seat allocation. Under this rule, if a reserved category candidate secures a seat through OM and later upgrades to a higher specialty in their reserved category, the vacated OM seat is transferred back to the reserved pool instead of reverting to OM. This creates a double disadvantage for OM candidates and provides undue advantage to reserved category students.

No other state in India follows such a policy, making it an outlier without constitutional justification. Rule-17 calls for immediate abolition to ensure fairness. Judicial rulings, such as the Supreme Court's landmark judgments in Indra Sawhney vs. Union of India (1992) and Ashoka Kumar Thakur vs. Union of India (2008), emphasize that reservation policies must not exceed the 50% cap. J&K, being one of the unique states in India where the unreserved population is significantly larger than 50%, deserves an Open Merit share proportional to its population.

SRO-49, introduced in 2018, provided a balanced approach to seat allocation by reserving 75% of specialty branch seats for OM candidates while maintaining reservation for other categories. This policy ensured that merit remained the primary criterion in high-stakes courses like MD/MS. Re-implementing SRO-49 would address the current inequities and restore confidence among aspirants without affecting the overall reservation framework, which is currently under review by a sub-committee.

Such a measure is particularly vital for specialty branches, where competence directly impacts healthcare outcomes. Ensuring that the most qualified candidates secure these seats is crucial for building a robust and efficient healthcare system in J&K.

Another pressing issue is the absence of a service bond system for postgraduate medical students in J&K. Unlike other states, J&K does not require PG students admitted through the All India Quota (AIQ) to sign service bonds. This has resulted in an exodus of trained doctors, leaving the state's healthcare system understaffed and overburdened.

Introducing a mandatory three-year service bond for all PG students admitted through AIQ, with a penalty of ₹10-20 lakh for non-compliance, as implemented in other states, would help address this issue. Such a system has been successfully adopted elsewhere, ensuring medical professionals contribute to local healthcare systems before seeking opportunities elsewhere. This reform would protect J&K's healthcare interests and ensure equitable distribution of medical services across the region.

The judiciary has consistently held that while reservation is essential for promoting social justice, it must be balanced with merit to ensure excellence in professional fields. In MR Balaji vs. State of Mysore (1963), the Supreme Court ruled that reservation should not undermine efficiency in administration and education. Similarly, in Pradeep Jain vs. Union of India (1984), the Court emphasized that merit should be the primary criterion for admission to postgraduate medical courses, given their critical role in public health.

These judgments underscore the need for a fair and balanced approach to reservation, particularly in specialty courses like MD/MS, where competence is paramount.

The current reservation policies in J&K's medical education system require urgent reforms to address the concerns of meritorious students while maintaining social equity. Re-implementing an SRO-49-like order, abolishing Rule-17, and introducing service bonds for PG students are crucial steps in this direction. These measures will not only ensure fairness in seat allocation but also contribute to building a competent healthcare workforce for the state.

This call for reform is not a rejection of reservation but an appeal for equitable policies that prioritize merit and competence. By adopting these changes, J&K can pave the way for a more robust and efficient healthcare system that serves the needs of all its citizens.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is a MBBS from GMC Srinagar