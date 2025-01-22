Birth Rate Increases In South Korea For First Time In Nine Years
Date
1/22/2025 3:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In South Korea, the birth rate increased in 2024 for the first
time in nine years, Azernews reports.
A total of 220,094 children were born in the country from
January to November 2024, marking a 3 percent rise compared to the
previous year. The increase in the birth rate occurred alongside a
rise in the number of marriages in 2023, the first increase in 12
years after many couples had postponed weddings due to the
pandemic, according to Reuters.
Previously, the country had seen a decline in the birth rate for
eight consecutive years, with the figure hitting a record low of
0.72 children per woman in 2023. South Korea remains at the bottom
of the global rankings in terms of birth rates.
In response to the country's demographic challenges, the South
Korean government implemented various measures in 2023 to encourage
young people to marry and have children. This included declaring a
"national demographic crisis" and announcing plans to create a new
ministry to address the issue of low birth rates.
Many of the government's measures focused on financial support,
such as a one-time tax cut of 500,000 won ($349.35) per person for
couples who marry between 2024 and 2026. However, the government
emphasized that it would adopt a more comprehensive approach in
tackling the issue moving forward.
Interesting Note: South Korea's efforts to address its
demographic challenges reflect broader trends seen across East
Asia, where countries like Japan and China also face declining
birth rates. These trends are contributing to concerns about aging
populations and shrinking workforces. The policies being introduced
in South Korea could set a precedent for other nations grappling
with similar issues, especially as governments around the world
explore innovative solutions to support growing families in an
increasingly uncertain economic climate.
MENAFN22012025000195011045ID1109119257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.