An Economic Analysis Of Strategic Studies Centre Survey

To understand public opinion on the government's ability to handle its responsibilities, the Strategic Studies Center at the University of Jordan conducted a survey 100 days after the formation of Jafar Hasaen's government, which started on September 18, 2024. The survey was carried out from January 5 to 10, 2025, with a sample of 1,608 people from different areas of Jordan. The sample was evenly split between men and women, with both groups making up 50 per cent of the participants, all aged 18 and older.

Besides the national sample, the survey was also conducted with 664 important opinion leaders in Jordan. This group included senior government officials, political leaders, union representatives, academics, business people, and media figures. The response rate for this group was 94.8 per cent, showing a strong interest in assessing the government's performance.

What is encouraging is that when comparing the results of the current survey with past surveys on government performance, both citizens and opinion leaders in Jordan rate Jafar Hasaen's government more positively than previous ones. This optimism shows that the government is capable of tackling current challenges and finding solutions to economic and social issues. It also reflects the strong action taken by the prime minister and some government members, especially in field follow-ups and recent decisions.

The survey showed that 51 per cent of the national sample believed the government was able to handle its responsibilities during the first 100 days, while 70 per cent of opinion leaders felt the same. Additionally, 55 per cent of opinion leaders thought the prime minister was capable of handling the responsibility, compared to 51 per cent from the national sample. Regarding the ministerial team, 47 per cent of the national sample and 55 per cent of opinion leaders believed the team was able to handle its responsibilities during this period.

The survey also revealed that 32 per cent of the national sample think the government should focus on improving people's economic and living conditions, while 30 per cent believe the main priority should be addressing poverty and unemployment. About 30 per cent of opinion leaders feel the government should focus on attracting more local and foreign investments, while 29 per cent are more concerned with poverty and unemployment. When asked what the government should focus on next, both the national sample (49 per cent) and opinion leaders (46 per cent) said unemployment and poverty are the biggest challenges. Other concerns included improving the economy, creating jobs, lowering prices and the cost of living, raising salaries, and applying a minimum wage.

The survey results showed that Jordanians' expectations about the economy have improved. Fifty-eight per cent are optimistic about the economy in the next two years, compared to 37 per cent in April 2023. A total of 12 per cent expect their economic situation to improve in the next 12 months, up from 8 per cent earlier, while 52 per cent feel their current situation is worse than a year ago, compared to 61 per cent before. 36 per cent said their situation has not changed. Regarding their families, 36 per cent expect an improvement, 29 per cent expect it to get worse, and 32 per cent think it will stay the same. As for the economy under the current government, 52 per cent of the national sample and 59 per cent of opinion leaders are optimistic.

In the social and service areas, improving healthcare and education was a top priority for citizens. Forty-one per cent of the national sample and 52 per cent of opinion leaders stressed the need to improve healthcare and education. In politics, 33 per cent of the national sample said the government should play a key role in new regional policies, while 36 per cent of opinion leaders believed the government should focus on strengthening the rule of law and public freedoms.

In terms of investment, 49 per cent of the national sample thought the government should focus on major projects in water, transport, and energy. Forty-four per cent of opinion leaders said the government should make it easier to invest locally and abroad and open up new sectors.

After 100 days, people rated Jafar Hasaen's government higher than previous governments at the same time, showing a positive view of its early performance. However, challenges like unemployment and poverty are still the main issues the government needs to focus on. In the future, the government will face a real test in meeting people's expectations in areas like the economy, education, healthcare and investment, especially with the changing local and regional situation.

Raad Mahmoud Al-Tal is head of Economics Department – University of Jordan