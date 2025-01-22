ASEZA Chairman Unveils Comprehensive Development Plans For Aqaba

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 22 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) is embarking on a series of transformative projects in 2025, reflecting its updated strategic plan for 2024–2028 and master plan for 2040.The announcement came during a press held by Chairperson Nayef Fayez and organized by the Jordan News Agency (Petra).Fayez stated that the authority has prioritized tourism, investment, sustainable development, smart city initiatives, skills development, innovation, and institutional progress. These priorities align with the Economic Modernization Vision and are set to drive growth in Aqaba.Key initiatives for the year include revitalizing beaches, introducing electric buses, and offering investment opportunities for the operation of King Hussein International Airport. The airport's development aims to achieve a target of 1.7 million passengers by 2025.The authority has allocated a zone for green hydrogen factories, positioning Aqaba as a hub for green ammonia production for local consumption and export. Plans for a health district are also in motion, with a pioneering educational hospital and a King Hussein Cancer Center set to open within the coming months.Fayez highlighted the importance of sustainable industrial projects, including the integrated industrial zone in Quweira and the National Carrier Project, which will desalinate seawater and supply it across Jordan.Aqaba's transition into a smart city will continue with the development of 5G technology and digital transformation efforts. Fayez noted that all public services will be automated by mid-year, accessible through the "Sanad" application. Google's establishment of a data center in Aqaba further underscores the city's position as a regional technology hub.Environmental and recreational projects are also a priority, including a 200-dunum central park and enhanced public transportation systems using electronic payments. Additionally, a flood early warning system will be integrated into the smart city infrastructure to mitigate natural hazards.Aqaba's ports handled approximately 800,000 containers last year, with a comprehensive plan targeting 1.9 million containers by 2040. The Durra border crossing is undergoing major development to accommodate increased trade with Saudi Arabia, while efforts are underway to strengthen transport links with Syria and improve incentives for traders and investors.Fayez acknowledged the challenges posed by the recent aggression on Gaza, which led to a 16% decline in hotel visitors and a 47% decrease in container traffic. However, he expressed optimism for a recovery, citing renewed tourism efforts, including the return of low-cost and charter flights and the expansion of hotel infrastructure.Projects such as the Aqaba Marine Reserve's inclusion in the Green List and the Best Neighborhood Award are bolstering the city's quality of life and international reputation. The reserve's recognition was praised by the United Nations and the European Union for its environmental significance.Director General of the Jordan News Agency, Fayrouz Mobaideen, underscored Aqaba's strategic role as a regional economic, tourism, and logistics hub since its establishment as a special economic zone in 2001. She emphasized the media's responsibility to showcase the ASEZA's achievements and opportunities to attract investments and tourists.The press conference concluded with a dialogue between Fayez and journalists on various aspects of Aqaba's development and future projects.