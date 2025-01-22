Crown Prince Meets Iraq's Kurdistan Region PM In Davos

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Davos, Jan .22 (Petra) His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday met with Prime of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq Masrour Barzani on the sidelines of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.The meeting covered the brotherly ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation between the Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region across various economic and technological fields.Discussions also covered the latest regional developments.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Ambassador to Switzerland Nawaf Al Tal, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.