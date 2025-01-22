Albarz District Students Face Shortage Of Teachers

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some students in the Albarz district of northern Balkh province have complained about the non-availability of school buildings, shortage teachers and materials.

They said one teacher in their school taught different subjects to the students of more than one class due to which they faced problems.

They also emphasize that in order to strengthen the educational process, the problems of teacher shortages and lack of school buildings must be resolved.

Abdullah, a student of Digroya Intermediate School in Chaqnaq village, said they faced with the shortage of teachers and also their school did not has building.

“We have a shortage of teachers, the number of teachers should be increased, we want water wells and school buildings built for us, because we study under tents in the hot weather.”

Rafiullah, another student of this school, said they study under the scorching sun in the summer and under the snow and rain in the winter.

He urged the government to solve the problem of teacher shortages and also build a school building.

Some teachers also lodged similar complaints.

Sediqullah, a teacher of the Digroya Intermediate School, said a number of schools in this district are faced with the shortage of teachers and some did not have buildings.

He added:“Our first problem is that the school did not have a building or premises, the second is that students do not have access to drinking water, the third is that we have four teachers teaching hundreds of students in fourteen grades.”

Residents of the area said that several generations in the past have been illiterate and they did not want the next generation to grow up illiterate and without education.

Ghulam Haidar, a resident of Albarz district, said he could not write and read due to which he was unable to write an address.

He asked the government to build new schools besides the reconstruction of old schools.

Ghulam Haidar said:“I am 50 years old, I have never studied, nor has anyone taught me; because there were no facilities here, and there were no opportunities, I was born illiterate; now we are asking the government to build schools so that our girls and children can study.”

Education officials in Albarz district also acknowledged the issue

Musa Jan, deputy head of the Education Department, said there was teachers shortage of teachers in this district and most schools were without buildings.

He added that most of the schools are in private homes, while the remaining schools need reconstruction, and he has shared these problems with the relevant officials of the province.

He assured that all issues related to the education sector would be addressed.

Currently, there were 20 schools operating in this district, including nine primary schools, eight middle schools, and three high schools, all of which are in need of reconstruction and repair.

