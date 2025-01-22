Doctor's Best Unites With Dr. Tania Elliott, Esteemed Physician And Health Influencer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are excited to collaborate with Dr. Elliott, a respected medical doctor and influential advocate, to harness her expertise in raising awareness about women's unique and wellness," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best.

The partnership is a progression in Doctor's Best's commitment to women's health, following the introduction of their Women's Collection. This Collection features science-backed supplements specifically designed for women, from women. Acknowledging the need for effective, proven formulas tailored for women, the company's team of female experts immersed themselves in research and listened to customer feedback to develop supplements they would use or recommend to their loved ones.

"There are small steps that women can take today to enhance their health for the future," said Dr. Tania Elliott. "Women's nutritional needs evolve throughout different stages of life, and being equipped with knowledge on effective screenings, high-quality, tested supplements, and simple lifestyle adjustments can mean the difference between thriving and merely surviving. Just like saving for retirement, a little investment today will truly make a difference tomorrow!"

The campaign featuring Dr. Elliott will kick off this month, showcasing educational content across various social media platforms. In anticipation of Heart Health Awareness Month in February, Doctor's Best conducted a survey of 2,000 women to assess the state of women's heart health. Recognizing that heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S., Dr. Tania Elliott will host a satellite media tour on February 3rd, highlighting the critical importance of women's heart health. She will share the survey results and offer insights on heart disease risk factors, as well as proactive measures women can take now to safeguard their heart health and reduce their risk of heart disease.

"Our mission is to connect with our customers in a way that is convenient for them, providing insight and education in the limited time they have available," said Katie Lucas, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Doctor's Best. "Dr. Elliott has a remarkable talent for simplifying complex health topics into concise and engaging insights that truly resonate."

The Doctor's Best Women's Collection featured in the education campaign include:



Women's Digestive Probiotic Prebiotic: Formulated to support digestive, vaginal, and urinary tract health and balance gut flora.* This formula combines the digestive efficacy of the branded ingredients DE111® Probiotics, PreforPro® Prebiotics, and cranberry.



Women's Heart Complex: A unique blend featuring heart-energizing CoQ10, artery-supporting Vitamin K2, blood vessel-maintaining Grape Seed antioxidants, and Flaxseed Omega-3s for overall cardiovascular and heart health.*



Women's Hair, Skin, & Nails: A comprehensive blend featuring key ingredients to support skin elasticity, hair strength, and nail health, unlocking the secret to a natural glow from the inside out.* This formula includes vitamins A, C, D3, E, niacin, biotin, activated folate (L-5-Methyltetrahydrofolate), and zinc. It boasts branded ingredients, including OptiMSM® and KeraGLO®, hyaluronic acid, horsetail herb extract, L-Glutathione, and grape extract.

Women's Menopause Support: A unique formula featuring the branded ingredient Novasoy®, Black Cohosh powder, and Chasteberry extract to help manage hot flashes and night sweats during the perimenopause and menopausal journey.*

The Women's Collection is now available on Amazon, iherb and . For more information, please visit and follow @DoctorsBestVitamins on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Doctor's Best

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are found on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit .

About Dr. Tania Elliott

Dr. Tania Elliott is a dual board-certified allergy, immunology, and internal medicine physician, a renowned health influencer with more than 200 million views across social media, and an expert guest on national broadcast shows which have included Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, The Doctors and CBS This Morning. She graduated from Jefferson Medical College, completed her Internal Medicine Residency at Mount Sinai Hospital, and her Allergy and Clinical Immunology fellowship at Winthrop University Hospital. She is a clinical instructor at NYU Langone Health in NYC and a national spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. Previously, Dr. Elliott served as Chief Medical Officer for the healthcare company EHE, where she re-envisioned and reshaped the annual wellness visit. As Medical Director of Doctor on Demand, she led the training and onboarding of hundreds of physicians in telemedicine and serviced thousands of patients through video consultations. She has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journal articles on direct-to-consumer healthcare delivery and implementation of virtual care into clinical practice.

