Once Upon A Farm Continues To Innovate With Launch Of Kids' Refrigerated Protein Bar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Kids (and grown-ups in the know) have been loving our delicious refrigerated oat bars. YAY! We love you back!" said Once Upon a Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. "Parents of older kids have made one teeny tiny, colossal request: more protein, please! Once Upon a Farm, at your service-refrigerated protein bars coming right up! We know how important healthy, big snacks are to busy kids navigating schoolwork, sports, and play dates. And we know sacrificing taste and texture for nutrition is not an option! We are so excited to share our tasty and nutritious RPB. They are perfectly delicious and made with love for your busy families! Bon appetite!"

These protein bars are refrigerated for freshness, made with real fruit and veggies such as apple and pear puree, cocoa butter, dates, pumpkin seed butter, plus they are fueled with 100% whole grain oats and drizzled with a no-added sugar icing, making them as delicious as they are nutritious for everyone in the family. Each bar contains 8 grams of protein from milk and whey concentrate, serving as a perfect source of fuel and a delicious snack packed into one for all growing, active kids to enjoy. The new protein bars are also good on-the-go (outside of the fridge) for up to one week to fuel the family's everyday adventure. Once Upon a Farm's Refrigerated Protein Bar line is available to purchase now nationwide in the refrigerator aisle at Target, Costco, Sprouts and Kroger, and online at . Suggested retail price $2.79 per bar.

"It's been so fun to expand our recipes into the fresh bar snacking space," said Once Upon a Farm Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Cassandra Curtis. "This bar is perfect for kids in what we like to call the "beige phase," where they only want to eat foods like pastas and bread, which leads to them not getting all the nutrients they need, like protein. After years of development, we have finally nailed the sweet spot of delivering a taste and texture that kids love while also giving their body the nutrition it needs with 8 grams of protein. We are beyond excited for everyone to try them!"

About Once Upon a Farm

At Once Upon a Farm, Farm-Fresh Tastes Grow HereTM. We're on a greater mission in providing organic, crave-worthy, snacks and meals for children of all ages. Our delicious and thoughtful recipes are crafted with only the best organic ingredients – whole fruits and veggies picked, then cold-pressed (our pouches), freshly frozen (our meals) to perfection, refrigerated oat bars, and our new line of farm fresh tasting pantry snacks – to support growing kids at every stage and milestone. All of our products are organic, non-GMO project verified, contain no added sugar, and are free from artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives – just simple, real, nutritious food your entire family will love.

