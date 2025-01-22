Digikey Renews Platinum Level Sponsorship Of WE United

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are proud to invest in the WE United organization since it is a driving force in DigiKey's continuous efforts to advance women in the and industries globally," said Sabine Patricia Haas, marketing programs manager – EMEA at DigiKey. "The evolution to WE United marks further steps to engage both men and women in and awareness of critical issues that women face and is a means to promote a more inclusive and balanced industry."

WE United is a 501(c)3 public charity that provides leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events and resources to advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry and adjacent technology markets.

"We are honored to partner closely with DigiKey, as their leadership displays a forward-thinking mindset and positive growth outlook, both of which are essential for driving innovation and progress in the electronics industry," said Jackie Mattox, founder & CEO of WE United.

DigiKey launched a Women in Electronics chapter in Northern Minn. in 2018 and helped start the German chapter in Munich in 2024. Both chapters are open to all DigiKey employees and anyone in the local communities who desires access to experts, tools, resources and support to empower and develop women leaders.

About Women in Electronics (WE United)

Women in Electronics (WE), more recently known as WE United, was founded in 2017 to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the electronics industry, adjacent technology markets, digital/software sectors, and end-users of components. WE empowers members through leadership development, mentorship, and community building. By fostering a culture of civility, ethics, and humanity, WE aims to set the new bench strength for leadership succession. Women in Electronics receives support from organizations on the leading edge of technology and extends its reach through events and local chapters across the US and Europe, with plans to expand global impact and create a worldwide community. To learn more about WE United, visit . WE is a 501c3 non-profit social impact organization that ensures inclusivity for anyone who would like to be a part of their mission.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at DigiKey and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

