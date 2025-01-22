Ambassador Wang Xuekun Met With Minister Of Public Service And Labour Of Rwanda

(MENAFN- APO Group)

January 21st, Ambassador Wang Xuekun paid a courtesy call on Christine, of Public Service and Labour. They exchanged views on the human resources construction, of skills training for Rwandan youth and women, and internship and employment of students. Both sides spoke highly of the good results achieved through cooperation over the years, and jointly discussed the follow-up measures of FOCAC Beijing Summit in 2025 and the next stage.

