HARD MTN DEW PETITIONS TO RENAME TEXAS TOWN “HARD DEW” IN CELEBRATION OF THE BRAND’S LONE STAR STATE DEBUT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The brand is offering the town of Dew, Texas, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – it just needs to change its name

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saddle up, Texas! HARD MTN DEW is riding into the Lone Star State with an audacious proposition to put its name on the map – quite literally. Just off Interstate 45, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas, lies the small town of Dew, Texas (population: 70). HARD MTN DEW has a bold idea: what if Dew, Texas, became HARD DEW, Texas?

Beginning today, fans can help make HARD DEW, Texas become a reality by signing a petition at Change.org/HARDDEWTEXAS . If the petition is successful and the town embraces the name change, HARD MTN DEW will celebrate with the locals by delivering some unforgettable perks, including:

A showstopping "WELCOME TO HARD DEW, TEXAS" sign to greet visitors and locals alike – making this humble town a must-stop spot on any Texas road trip

A larger-than-life HARD MTN DEW can installation that'll rival the state's biggest roadside attractions.

A legendary HARD MTN DEW happy hour at the local watering hole where every resident 21 and older can raise a cold one to their town's bold new name.

A community enhancement fund to enhance and refresh an aspect of their newly renamed town.

“As a brand that lives for bold, larger-than-life moments, it's only right that HARD MTN DEW makes a Texas-sized splash with its arrival in the Lone Star State – where everything's bigger and better,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for HARD MTN DEW.“Renaming Dew, Texas, to Hard Dew, Texas, would be the ultimate way to celebrate, while also giving back to the community and creating a piece of iconic history that's as bold as the brand itself.”

Fans have until February 28, 2025, to join the movement by signing the petition. For more information about HARD DEW, Texas, and to get involved, visit .

Stay up to date by following HARD MTN DEW on X , Facebook and Instagram , or visit to find product details, a store locator and the nearest HARD MTN DEW. Now available in Texas!

HARD MTN DEW is available in a variety of bold flavors, including HARD MTN DEW Original, Watermelon, Livewire, Baja Blast, and the HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast Mix Pack, featuring three tropical twists on the cult-favorite classic.

About HARD MTN DEW :

Bold, delicious flavor with the added bite of 5% ABV, HARD MTN DEW brings the big citrus flavor fans of the soft drink know and love, now with the hard kick of alcohol. Available in a variety of flavors, including HARD MTN DEW®, HARD MTN DEW Baja Blast®, HARD MTN DEW Livewire® and more, HARD MTN DEW offers no caffeine, zero sugar, 100 calories per 12oz. serving and a whole lot of flavor. For more information, please visit .

