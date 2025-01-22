TAB Bank Named As A Top 10 Best Online Bank By Gobankingrates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOBankingRates researchers analyzed the latest data and trends, recognizing TAB for offering best-in-class products

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOBankingRates has named TAB a Top 10 Best Bank for 2025 .

In its annual rankings of America's Best Banks, GOBankingRates researchers conducted a comprehensive review of FDIC data and product offerings from more than 100 of the largest banks, online banks and neobanks, selecting 10 winners across nine different categories. Banks were analyzed across factors including total assets, APY, fees, minimum deposit requirements, products/services offered, mobile app ratings, app experience and more. GOBankingRates awarded TAB Bank for its best-in-class products and services, such as checking and savings accounts offering competitive APYs and low minimum opening deposits.

“GOBankingRates' award validates the hard work we've done to disrupt traditional bank offerings,” said Michael Palmer, Chief Operating Officer at TAB Bank.“We're taking new approaches to building bold financial solutions that lift and empower, offering TAB Spend, a checking account with both high interest and cash back rewards, and high rates for savings accounts and CDs with no maintenance fees or special balance requirements.”

TAB Bank checking and savings accounts do not charge overdraft fees, require minimum opening balances, have hidden or complex qualification requirements, or balance caps on interest earned.

Accounts are managed through TAB Bank's online and mobile banking platforms, which feature tools like electronic check deposit, bill pay and account alerts. Funds are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category, offering peace of mind and security. Customers enjoy surcharge-free withdrawals at thousands of ATMs nationwide, making it convenient to access money anywhere.

TAB Bank provides tailored financial solutions for businesses, including working capital facilities, term loans and equipment financing, to help companies of all sizes scale and thrive in competitive industries.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

