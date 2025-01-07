Grabitytm By Polyphenol Factory, Developed By A KAIST Scientist, Steals The Spotlight At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) At CES 2025 , GrabityTM unveils its full range of products, including Hair Lifting Shampoos , a Conditioner, and a Styling Mist. Each product is expertly designed to combat hair loss, thinning, and weak hair with a focus on delivering visible, transformative results.

The secret behind GrabityTM's success lies in its proprietary LiftMax 308TM formula , a patented polyphenol-based complex designed to fortify hair by forming a protective layer over damaged cuticles. This innovative ingredient delivers an immediate 140% boost in hair volume , with effects lasting up to 48 hours .

Clinically proven and dermatologically tested, GrabityTM has earned the prestigious 'Excellent' grade from Dermatest in Germany and recognition from Intertek , a global clinical organization. Aligned with its commitment to sustainability, GrabityTM utilizes eco-friendly packaging crafted from coconut shells, reducing plastic usage and reinforcing the brand's dedication to environmental responsibility.

Since its launch in April 2024 , GrabityTM has become a phenomenon in South Korea, consistently selling out across all major retail channels. A leading retailer reported sales of $18,000 USD per minute , underscoring its blockbuster appeal.

On secondary markets, GrabityTM products are resold for over $190 USD per bottle-six to seven times their original retail price -highlighting the extraordinary demand for this game-changing haircare solution.

GrabityTM

began its global journey with a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in early 2024, where it exceeded its funding goal by 1,122% . Following this success, the brand expanded into Japan , where its products are now available in premium beauty salons and have received glowing reviews from professional stylists and consumers alike.

During CES 2025 , GrabityTM hosts live demonstrations of its LiftMax 308TM technology , allowing attendees to experience its transformative effects firsthand. With strong interest anticipated from international buyers, GrabityTM is set to solidify its position as a global leader in beauty-tech innovation .

"Our mission has always been to empower individuals with hair concerns," says Dr. Hae-Shin Lee, the visionary behind GrabityTM and a globally recognized scientist ranked in the top 1% worldwide.

"LiftMax 308TM not only delivers visible volume but also professional-grade results that can be achieved at home. This innovation is particularly transformative for our North American customers, especially those with fine or blonde hair."

Following CES 2025 , GrabityTM will launch on Amazon US in early 2025, marking the start of its expansion into the North American market .

