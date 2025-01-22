Electricity Ministry: Overcoming Obstacles To Finish Our Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) -- Electricity, Water and Undersecretary Dr. Adel Al-Zamel confirmed Wednesday that the ministry will spare no effort in overcoming all obstacles and challenges in order to work properly on its projects and finish them.

This came in a statement by the ministry following a meeting between Dr. Al-Zamel and a number of assistant undersecretaries in the ministry's sectors to review the current status of each sector, the challenges they face and their development vision.

Additionally, the status of the electrical system expected in the summer and its operational procedures were reviewed, as well as preparing to solve any obstacles facing the sectors for the summer of 2025.

Al-Zamel called on all sectors to address any delays or problems that they may face and stressed the need to submit weekly reports from all sectors in order to avoid any issues that might hinder the provision of electricity and water services and to ensure that the ministry's services are delivered to customers with the highest quality.

During the meeting, the status of the power generation units, water desalination units, the main transformer stations and high-voltage overhead lines were also presented, as well as the new mechanisms that were launched in the sector to ensure the safety of the electricity network.

Maintenance programs for secondary transformer stations and integrated distribution units which are carried out annually from the beginning of October until the end of May, were also presented. (end)

