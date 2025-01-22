Border Security System Market Report By Platform And Region 2024-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Border Security System Report by Platform, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global border security system market size reached US$ 46.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 78.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93% during 2023-2032.



The rising instances of territorial conflicts and geopolitical instability across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the modernization of existing border security infrastructure is also driving the market growth. Defense and military forces are deploying advanced surveillance, patrol, ground attack and transport aircraft, marine vessels and unmanned vehicles. These systems aid in discreetly obtaining information from locations that are usually hard to access and establish communications with the reporting base.

Various technological advancements, such as the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for improved surveillance capabilities are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Rising defense budgets of developing countries, along with the increasing adoption of sea-based security systems to monitor maritime boundaries, are some of the other factors expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global border security system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global border security system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the system type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global border security system market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $78.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Competitive Landscape:



Airbus Group SE

BAE Systems PLC

Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

Elbit Systems

Flir Systems Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Safran Group Thales SA

