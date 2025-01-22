Patricia Watson Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Strength” Co-Authored With Kathy Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Patricia Watson

WINDSOR MILL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored with Patricia Watson, alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on December 19th, 2024, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Strength” has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book's exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Strength" is Patricia Watson's chapter, "If There Were A World Full Of Yous, Would You Want To Live There?, ". Patricia highlights her resilience, service-oriented mindset, and commitment to living authentically while inspiring others to embrace kindness, self-made rules, and the courage to transform adversity into purpose.



Meet Patricia Watson:

Patricia Watson is a multifaceted force of nature, a woman whose identity defies easy definition. Whether she's known as Patricia, Trish, Patty Lynn, or Lyric-depending on who's asking-her essence is as varied as her life experiences. From her role as a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother, to her work as a retired, disabled serial entrepreneur, Patricia's life journey has been anything but conventional.

Trish is a passionate advocate for social change, fiercely committed to the idea of being her Brother's and Sister's Keeper. Her community activism spans from appearing on national billboards to registering voters at PTA meetings. On her best days, she rallies for justice with a tenacity that never wavers, and when her health requires it, she quietly continues her work from the sidelines.

A multiple cancer "survive-HER" and a survivor of suicide attempts, Lyric's resilience shines in every aspect of her life. She describes herself as a "huge dork," someone who can seamlessly transition between music genres-whether it's Glorilla, Pastor Mike G, Reba, or Led Zeppelin-within minutes. As a comedian, crafter, and ordained minister, she embodies the contradictions and complexities of modern life: a psychiatrist who needs therapy, a church girl who craves both space and grace.

Patricia's entrepreneurial spirit led her to create Hood Adjacent Tees, a graphic design, apparel, and home goods company named in honor of her late brother Kibwe, who passed away while teaching children in Costa Rica. She is also the founder of Tew Advocate, a lobbying firm dedicated to creating seats at tables where marginalized voices are often left out. Her work exemplifies her deep-rooted commitment to community service, a value passed down through generations.

Amidst all her endeavors, Patricia's greatest pride comes from being the devoted mother of her two sons, Mikyle and Spencer. Her boys, whom she credits as the driving force behind her accomplishments, are not only her motivation but also her greatest teachers. Patricia strives to lead by example, knowing that one day they will remember her actions more than her words.



Connect with Patricia Watson:

Instagram: @BmoreHoodish

Website: TewAdvocate / Hoodish

To order your copy of“Strength” please visit HERE .

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

