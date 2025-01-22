US Payments Forum Announces 2025 Steering Committee

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Representatives from top organizations will lead Forum priorities REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announces its 2025 Steering Committee and officers, a cornerstone of the organization's leadership. The group spearheads the Forum's vital work addressing cross-industry challenges and enabling the timely adoption of emerging payment technologies. The committee represents a diverse cross-section of the payments industry, comprised of leaders from global and domestic payment networks, merchants, issuers, acquirers and industry suppliers. The following members have been elected as Steering Committee officers for 2025:

Chair: Keri Crane, Jack Henry

Vice-chair: Joe Vasterling, Best Buy

Treasurer: Berke Baydu, Mastercard Secretary: Sara Walsh, Bank of America The newly elected and returning 2025 U.S. Payments Forum Steering Committee members are:

Greg Wren, Discover Financial Services Andy Patania, Elavon Edward Perez, Verifone, Inc. Kelly Haren, Walmart Inc. Manish Nathwani, SHAZAM Lauren Helt, American Express Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions Sara Walsh, Bank of America Melissa Shields, Starbucks Mike Lindberg, CHS Astrid Wang-Reboud, Visa Inc. Roberto Cárdenas, Global Payments Alexandra Murphy, Target Heather Hatch, PAX Technology Joe Alcodray, Velera Scott Haney, Woodforest National Bank Keri Crane, Jack Henry Nick Pisarev, Giesecke+Devrient Joe Vasterling, Best Buy Berke Baydu, Mastercard Don Frieden, P97 Networks Kim Cromer, FIS Global /NYCE & CULIANCE

“It is an honor to welcome such an influential group of payment professionals to the 2025 Steering Committee,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, the U.S. Payments Forum's parent organization.“The payments industry is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation, with technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and touchless transactions poised to redefine how payments are processed and secured. As we navigate this dynamic landscape, the expertise and innovative thinking of our Steering Committee members will be instrumental in shaping a payments landscape that is both inclusive and resilient.”

Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum, continues this sentiment.“Together, we will embrace these opportunities to ensure the payments ecosystem thrives in the face of change. The Steering Committee has always been a driving force behind the positive change our organization strives to make.”

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in participating in upcoming Forum projects can visit the Secure Technology Alliance's website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members will have access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance , an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum , Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit .

