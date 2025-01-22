Ambassador Zhang Lizhong Attended The Opening Ceremony Of Uganda-China Tourism And Cultural Symposium

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On January 21, Ambassador Zhang Lizhong attended the Uganda-China and Cultural Symposium co-hosted by Uganda of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and the Chinese Embassy in Uganda. Tom Butime, Uganda's of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Amb. H.E Oliver Wonekha, Uganda Ambassador to China, Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Research Institute and over 200 representatives from the tourism industry of the two countries attended the symposium.

Ambassador zhang says the symposium marks a milestone for the Uganda-China cooperation in the tourism sector, injecting new energy to the China-Uganda friendship. The Ten Partnership Actions to jointly advance modernization with Africa maps out the goals, tasks and priority areas for China-Africa cooperation in the coming three years. China is willing to work closely with Uganda to fully explore the potential of tourism in promoting social and economic transformation and the role of tourism in advancing modernization of China and Africa.

Minister Tom Butimesaid that both Uganda and China have rich cultural heritage and tourism resources. There are broad space for cooperation in promoting tourism development.

Mr. Daibinsaid that Uganda is expected to become China's outbound tourism destination and the China-African tourism cooperation paradigmin the near future.

During the symposium, the tourism and culture exhibition and performance, tourism industry guests dialogue and B to B negotiation were also held.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Uganda.