Churnzero Launches New Superpower For Customer Teams With Engagement AI

Groundbreaking AI capability analyzes customer relationship dynamics to identify churn risks, revenue opportunities and strategic insights at scale.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero , the AI and partner for customer growth, has launched Engagement AI, a transformative capability empowering customer teams to understand and manage the dynamics of customer relationships at scale. Powered by ChurnZero's unique AI engine Customer Success AITM (CS AITM), Engagement AI analyzes customer interactions for sentiment and key discussion topics, providing an unmatched level of risk and opportunity awareness across every account. Available on January 25, Engagement AI is the first in a series of AI "firsts" coming to ChurnZero in early 2025.

Engagement AI analyzes emails, surveys, meetings, and other customer interactions for nuances such as positive or negative sentiment, and needs discerned by topic analysis. These insights are distilled into a Relationship Score which feeds into ChurnZero's health scores, dashboards, automated plays, journeys and alerts, and a new, account-level Relationship Map. Users gain a complete understanding of every customer relationship based on both the "what" of product-generated data and the "why" of Engagement AI's relationship analysis.

Engagement AI enables customer success managers to manage customer relationships more effectively, personalize engagements at scale, and surface risks and opportunities earlier. Leaders can fine-tune strategies based on sentiment and topic trends, such as excitement or frustration around a new feature. ChurnZero admins can customize Engagement AI to focus on different datapoints, topics, and keywords, and weight its scoring to support their objectives.

"The best customer leaders already know that sentiment and relationship dynamics are critical to influencing customers toward value, renewal and expansion," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "But historically, this has been a manual process: slow, potentially biased, and hard to scale. With Engagement AI, you get those dynamics for every account you manage. It gives you a consistent and systematic edge in delivering value, building loyalty, and increasing revenue."

Learn more about ChurnZero's vision for AI-powered customer growth in ChurnZero's AI webinar series on Wednesday, January 22 . To find out more about CS AI, the first AI assistant built into a customer success platform, visit ChurnZero .

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is the AI-powered platform and partner for customer growth, engineered for customer teams to deliver more recurring revenue and customer value at scale.

ChurnZero's customer growth software connects proprietary Customer Success AITM, analysis, and automation to the customer experience, enabling personalized in-app communication, advanced health scoring, actionable reporting, accurate revenue forecasting, and scalability across every stage of team maturity.

ChurnZero's team prides itself on being a top-rated partner, consultant, and coach to customer teams worldwide. Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

