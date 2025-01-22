German TV host describes Palestinians as worse than animals

(MENAFN) Veteran German TV host Bettina Boettinger has sparked controversy by labeling Palestinians celebrating a hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas as "worse than animals." Her comment followed a post on social that described Palestinian civilians, celebrating alongside militants, as "animals." Boettinger responded by stating that "animals have dignity, which these idiots do not have."



Boettinger, who has worked with German state broadcaster WDR since 1985, made the statement on X, which has since drawn significant backlash. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, which took place after 15 months of intense conflict, led to the release of hostages by both sides. Hamas freed three Israeli hostages on Sunday, while Israel released Palestinian prisoners in return.



The violent conflict has led to significant casualties on both sides, with over 46,000 deaths reported in Gaza due to Israeli military actions, and heavy casualties in Israel following the October 7 raid by Hamas. The wider Middle East tensions have also involved military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon and missile strikes between Israel and Iran.

