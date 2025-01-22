Trump pledges to establish US ‘Iron Dome’

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has pledged to strengthen the nation's security by constructing a US-made "Iron Dome" missile defense system, designed to protect the entire country. Speaking at a rally in Washington DC on the eve of his inauguration, Trump outlined this plan as part of his priorities for the first 100 days in office. The idea of a domestically produced "Iron Dome" was a key part of his election campaign and featured in the Party's pre-election commitments.



The original "Iron Dome" was developed by Israel with US assistance and is designed to intercept short-range missiles. However, experts have raised concerns about adapting the system for the US, given the country’s vast geography and the primary threat of intercontinental ballistic missiles. General Glen VanHerck, former head of US Northern Command, called the idea unrealistic and unaffordable, suggesting it wouldn't make sense strategically.



In addition to the "Iron Dome," Trump outlined other ambitious plans for his early days in office, including enhancing AI programs, creating a Department of Government Efficiency, and eliminating "wokeness" in the military. He also vowed to release records related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., and repeal actions from the Biden administration.

