Slovakia vows to veto upcoming Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico announced that Slovakia would veto any future Ukraine aid packages considered by the European Union. Fico emphasized that Slovakia would now adopt a "reciprocal" approach to Ukraine's actions, specifically in response to a recent dispute regarding the transit of Russian natural gas. In a address posted on Saturday, Fico criticized Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, asserting that Zelensky believes others should serve him. Fico declared, "Robert Fico is a Slovak prime minister, not a Ukrainian servant," and warned that such an attitude would not work with him.



The dispute over Russian gas transit, which Ukraine ceased at the start of the new year, has further strained relations between Slovakia and Ukraine. Fico pledged to block any EU aid packages, which require unanimous approval from all EU member states, and warned of further measures, such as halting emergency electricity supplies, stopping humanitarian aid, or cutting benefits for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia. Once a strong supporter of Ukraine, Slovakia’s stance shifted after Fico took office in late 2023. He halted military aid to Ukraine and vowed to oppose Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO. Relations deteriorated further due to the gas dispute, as Ukraine decided not to renew its transit contract with Russia, despite Moscow's willingness to continue supplying the EU through Ukraine’s pipeline system.



Fico initially suggested negotiating with Zelensky over the border issue, but Zelensky, via social media, urged Fico to visit Kyiv instead. Fico's proposal to meet Zelensky in Davos next week was also mocked by Kyiv, with Zelensky joking that Fico could end up in Sochi, Russia, instead.

