Iranian Supreme Court Confirms Execution For Azerbaijan's Embassy Attack Suspect
1/22/2025 7:07:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed the execution sentence
for the individual who attacked the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Tehran.
Azernews reports that the spokesperson for
Iran's Judiciary System, Asghar Jahangir, announced this today at a
press conference in Tehran.
Jahangir stated that the criminal case has been sent to the
court for execution. The court will invite the relatives of the
victims. If the victims' families demand the execution, the case
will be sent to the relevant authorities for implementation.
It should be recalled that a terrorist attack was carried out
against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023. As a
result of the attack, one embassy employee was martyred, and two
others were injured.
