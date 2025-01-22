First Deportees Arrive In Mexico As Trump Era Begins

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The inauguration of Donald as US President marked the start of a new era in immigration policy. Over a hundred migrants arrived at border crossings in Tamaulipas and Sonora yesterday.



This event signals the beginning of Trump's promised crackdown on illegal immigration. In Tamaulipas, the number of deportations remained within normal ranges. The state typically receives between 150 and 200 deported migrants from the United States daily.



Juan José Rodríguez Alvarado, director of the Tamaulipas Institute for Migrants, confirmed this trend. He stated that there had been no significant increase in deportations following Trump 's announcement of mass deportations to Mexico.



The occupancy rates in shelters for repatriated individuals in Tamaulipas have not risen noticeably. However, the cancellation of appointments through the CBP One app since January 20 has led to some challenges.



Authorities have relocated 67 migrants to Reynosa and 43 to Matamoros. Over 1,000 more await transfer to these cities. In Sonora, a bus carrying migrants from Arizona arrived.







Consul Marco Moreno Báez reported that support protocols for repatriated citizens from the US had been activated early. This swift response demonstrates Mexico 's preparedness for potential increases in deportations.

Mexico's Humanitarian Approach and Diplomacy

Despite these developments, Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported a 78% reduction in irregular border crossings. He attributed this decrease to Mexico's humanitarian model of human mobility.



De la Fuente also highlighted the legal assistance provided by 2,610 staff members across 53 Mexican consulates in the United States. The situation remains fluid as both countries adapt to the new administration's policies.



Mexico's proactive approach aims to manage the potential influx of deportees while maintaining diplomatic relations with the US. The coming weeks will likely reveal the full impact of Trump's immigration stance on both sides of the border.

