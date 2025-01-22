S. Korea, Saudi Arabia Discuss Arms Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 22 (KUNA) - South Korea and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to strengthen arms cooperation, the South Korean Defense Program Administration (DAPA) announced Wednesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

DAPA Seok Jong-gun held talks with Abdullah bin Bandar Al-Saud, Minister of the Saudi Arabian National Guard, to discuss Riyadh's bid to modernize its ground equipment earlier this week and agreed to flesh out detailed ways for cooperation by the end of the year, according to the DAPA.

Seok also met with Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Assistant Minister of defense for executive affairs, for talks on Saudi Arabia's bid to procure ground, maritime and aviation assets, and bilateral cooperation between their arms industries, the state arms procurement agency said.

As part of the talks, they agreed to establish a consultative body comprising the government and defense firms to discuss such cooperation. Seok's visit also involved talks with the top commanders of the Saudi Arabian Air Force and Navy, it added.

DAPA chief vowed to step up efforts to win more arms export deals, saying the latest visit confirmed Saudi Arabia's potential as one of South Korea's "biggest arms cooperation partners" going forward, it added. Seok visited Saudi Arabia as part of a two-nation trip, aimed at boosting potential arms exports. (end)

