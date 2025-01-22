AI Express Raises Free Baggage Limit For ME, S'pore

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

New Delhi: Air India Express announced on Tuesday (January 21) that the checked-in baggage allowance for on flights to the Middle East and Singapore has been increased from 20 kilograms to 30 kilograms.

Additionally, families traveling with infants will receive an extra 10 kilograms of complimentary checked-in baggage.

"Guests can now enjoy 30 kg of check-in baggage, along with 7 kg of cabin baggage.

This enhanced allowance applies to Air India Express international flights between India and the Middle East, as well as Singapore," it said in a release.

Air India Express operates around 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East. It flies 26 weekly flights connecting Singapore.

The airline has a fleet of 90 planes and operates over 400 daily flights connecting 36 domestic and 15 international destinations.

