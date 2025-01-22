Oscars 2025: Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang To Announce Nominees

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Actor-writer-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards, according to The Reporter.

The announcement will take place on Thursday in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The two actor-writer-comedians will announce nominees in all 24 Oscar categories. The announcement will also be live-streamed globally on Oscar, and the Academy's digital platforms. It will also be broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

Sennott is known for Jason Reitman's film Saturday Night, which goes behind the scenes of the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in 1975. Yang, meanwhile, currently stars on NBC's SNL, as reported by the outlet.

Sennott credits also include Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and I Used to Be Funny.

Yang is known for Wicked, The Garfield Movie and Good Burger 2.

The announcement of the 97th Oscar nominations was initially scheduled for January 17, but was pushed back to January 19 due to wildfires that erupted two weeks ago, damaging countless structures in Los Angeles and affecting many Oscar voters. As a result, the Academy prolonged the voting period and the following announcement by two days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As the fires continued to burn in Los Angeles, the Academy adjusted the calendar once more, extending the voting period to January 17, moving the announcement date to January 23, and cancelling the Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscar telecast, which will take place as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre.