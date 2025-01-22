Smartee Unveils Eco Initiatives At New 100,000 Sqm Clear Aligner Factory

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Smartee embraces its low-carbon philosophy through advanced exhaust systems. Emissions from 3D printing, pressing, and laser cutting are treated to meet strict environmental standards. Wastewater from 3D printing undergoes pre-treatment through coagulation and sedimentation before being combined with other production wastewater, treated in a regulation tank, and safely discharged in compliance with requirements.

Turning the Roof Into a Power Station

The Smartee smart factory has installed a 20,000 sqm photovoltaic system on its roof, with an expected annual power generation of 2.1 million kWh. This fully leverages solar energy, turning the roof into a "power station," significantly reducing reliance on traditional energy sources, improving the efficiency of clean energy usage, and promoting the green and low-carbon development of energy.

Recycling Water Resources, Reusing Water Efficiently



Smartee has implemented a comprehensive water reuse plan, including the collection of rainwater and treatment through reliable processes that remove impurities and disinfect the water. After meeting the standards for reused water, it is applied for purposes such as toilet flushing, irrigation, cleaning, and car washing, increasing rainwater reuse rates and maximizing the recycling of regional water resources.

"As global demand for clear aligner solutions continues to grow, we recognize that the future of manufacturing must be driven by sustainability," said Mr. Junfeng Yao, Founder of Smartee. "Our commitment to responsible practices is at the core of our operations, ensuring a balance between environmental stewardship and production excellence. By integrating exhaust treatment systems, solar power generation, and advanced water recycling, this factory is not just a reflection of Smartee's vision, it's a step towards a greener, more sustainable future for the entire industry."

Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has four research & development centers and four manufacturing bases in China and Spain. By serving over 83,000 doctors in over 47 countries, Smartee has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults.

