Dublin, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Admixtures Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Type and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete admixtures market size is expected to reach USD 29.27 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The demand for admixtures is increasing on account of their superior properties, such as high strength, water reduction, retardation, and durability, which make them ideal for use in infrastructure components. The market growth is dependent on technological advancement and innovation in the construction industry related to chemicals, mixtures, and concrete used. Concrete admixtures are widely used in construction applications.



Concrete Admixtures Market Report: Highlights



The Air-entraining agents are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period, on account of properties of these admixtures, such as durability, ease of placing, and resistance to frost action

Superplasticizer was the dominant product segment in 2024 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the product's water-reducing and early strength enhancement properties

The Asia-Pacific concrete admixtures market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.9% in 2024 Water-reducing agents dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.9% in 2024

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes