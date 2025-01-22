Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 22, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Brazil's markets commence trading this Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the economic agenda is filled with significant events both domestically and internationally that could influence dynamics.



Domestically, the focus is on the Foreign Exchange Flow at 2:30 PM, which provides insights into capital movements and currency demand, crucial for understanding the of Brazil's and the strength of the real.

Economic Agenda for January 22, 2025

Brazil and Latin America

Brazil



02:30 PM – Foreign Exchange Flow: This data provides insights into capital movements and currency demand.

Europe

Eurozone (EUR)



12:05 AM – Speech by Christine Lagarde , ECB President: Her remarks could offer clues about future monetary policy directions.



5:00 AM – German ZEW Current Conditions (Jan): Measures current business sentiment in Germany.



5:00 AM – German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan): Gauges future economic expectations.



5:00 AM – Eurogroup Meetings: Discussions here can set the tone for European economic policy.



5:00 AM – ZEW Economic Sentiment (Jan): Provides a broader view of Eurozone economic outlook.





The Americas

Canada

8:30 AM – RMPI (MoM) (Dec): This indicator reflects changes in raw material prices, which can impact inflation and production costs.



United States



10:00 AM – US Leading Index (MoM) (Dec): This composite index forecasts future economic activity.



1:00 PM – 20-Year Bond Auction: The results can influence long-term interest rates and government borrowing costs.



4:30 PM – API Weekly Crude Oil Stock: This report provides insights into oil supply and demand dynamics.

Rest of the World

Japan



6:50 PM – Adjusted Trade Balance: Offers a view of Japan's international trade position.



6:50 PM – Exports (YoY) (Dec): Indicates the strength of external demand for Japanese goods.



6:50 PM – Trade Balance (Dec): Provides a comprehensive picture of Japan's trade performance.



Australia



7:30 PM – NAB Business Confidence (Dec): Reflects the sentiment among Australian businesses, which can influence economic outlook.

Brazil's Markets Yesterday

The São Paulo stock exchange, Ibovespa, climbed for the third consecutive day, closing at 123,338.34 points, marking a 0.39% increase. This rise was influenced by positive performances on Wall Street and in the banking sector.



The US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real for the second consecutive day, closing at R$6.03. This decline came amid uncertainty over US import tariffs and foreign capital inflows to Brazil.



U.S. Markets Yesterday

U.S. stocks rose after more companies reported higher-than-expected profits at the end of last year and as Treasury yields eased. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.



This positive movement came amidst global markets taking cautious steps following Donald Trump's return to the White House, with his policies potentially reshaping global trade and economic landscapes.

Commodity Markets

Oil Prices

Oil prices dipped below $80 per barrel as the "Trump effect" and a ceasefire in the Middle East influenced market dynamics. This represents a significant shift, considering recent geopolitical tensions had kept prices elevated.



Gold Prices

Gold surged as investors sought safe-haven assets amidst uncertainties surrounding Trump's tariff policies. The precious metal has seen increased demand, reflecting a cautious approach from investors.



Bitcoin Price

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a significant upturn on January 22, 2025, as reported by major financial news outlets. Bitcoin's price soared to $105,627.43, marking a 3.34% increase in 24 hours.



Corporate and Market Highlights

Lula Hints at Stepping Aside: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's recent hints about not seeking reelection in 2026 have sent shockwaves through Brazil's political sphere. Read more...



Oil Company PRIO: The company is shifting focus from mature fields to exploratory blocks, signaling a strategic move towards potentially higher yield investments. Read more...



Brazil's Oil Exports: At risk due to shifts in U.S. energy policy under Trump's administration, which could alter export dynamics and pricing strategies. Read more...



Petrobras: The Brazilian government is seeking to curb Petrobras' fuel price hikes, aiming to stabilize domestic fuel costs amid international volatility.



Lavvi: Surpassed expectations with record sales of R$1.4 billion in Q4 2024, indicating robust performance in the real estate sector. Read more...



Vivara: Appointed a new finance chief amidst a period of robust growth, suggesting a focus on financial strategy to support expansion. Read more...



Gerdau: Launched an ambitious share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value and reflect confidence in future earnings. Read more...

Outlook

Today's trading session will be particularly attentive to the Foreign Exchange Flow for insights into Brazil's currency dynamics.



The international economic indicators, especially from Europe, Canada, and the U.S., will play a crucial role in setting the tone for global market sentiment, potentially affecting Brazilian asset valuations, currency movements, and investor behavior.



The commodity markets, particularly oil and gold, will continue to be watched closely for any signs of further volatility or stabilization due to global political and economic shifts.

