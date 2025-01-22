Cura Health Hosts Wellness Day to Support Employee Well-being

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, 21 January, 2025: Cura Health, a leading provider in Kuwait's pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, today hosted a wellness event for its employees at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. The event featured a mix of team-building activities, art therapy sessions, and sound healing sessions, all designed to promote health and well-being among staff. This initiative reflects Cura's dedication to corporate social responsibility and aligns with its mission to enhance well-being within the community it serves.



Cura Health Chairman and CEO, Mr. Faisal Ali Al-Mutawa said, “At Cura, we believe that promoting mental and physical well-being starts from the individual and extends to the community. We are committed to investing in our community’s health by fostering a culture of prevention, encouraging everyone to prioritize their health and adopt a healthy lifestyle. This will positively impact our employees' performance at work and in their daily lives.”



The event’s activities included art therapy by ArtSpace, a sound healing session by Sara Shalhoub, and team-building activities to address both mental and physical well-being. Additionally, the company collaborated with L'Oreal, the French multinational personal care corporation, to provide employees with personalized consultations from a specialist and exclusive gifts tailored to their needs.



Recently, Cura marked World Mental Health Day by organizing a mindfulness session for its employees titled "Stress Smarter," led by self-empowerment coach Sara Abiqwa. The company plans to host additional well-being-focused events in 2025, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which aims to ensure healthy lives for all. These initiatives will cater to both employees and the wider public, furthering its mission to promote health and wellness in the community.



Cura Health, a subsidiary of Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co., is a leader in Kuwait’s pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, with world-class operations and a roster of reputable brands, including Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Viatris, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Haleon, L'Oreal, Merck, among others. The company provides pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, skincare and haircare products, cosmetics, and veterinary medicine to pharmacies, hospitals, and laboratories. Cura Health is also the primary supplier to the Ministry of Health and private hospitals in the country.









