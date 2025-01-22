ICC, IOC Chiefs Discuss Key LA 2028 Initiatives For Cricket

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ICC Chair Jay Shah this week met with IOC President Thomas Bach and other senior officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and attended an LA 2028 International Federations at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The ICC Chair was also joined by ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice with the meeting focusing on key areas of collaboration between the ICC and the IOC in the build-up to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

This was the first time Shah was meeting with Bach and they explored potential avenues for collaboration in promoting the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect within the cricketing world.

It is an exciting time for cricket with tremendous opportunity to engage with existing and new fans ahead of the LA 2028 Games, paving the way for potential future collaborations with the Olympic movement that will benefit athletes, fans, and the global sporting community.

ICC Chair, Jay Shah said:“We were delighted to meet with Thomas Bach and IOC officials, it was a productive meeting and an important milestone on the road to LA 2028. The inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games represents a watershed moment for our sport and a real opportunity for transformative growth for 2028 and beyond.

“We discussed a range of critical issues and continued to build relationships with our friends across the Olympic movement. We look forward to the next three and half years working in collaboration with the IOC and LA 2028.”