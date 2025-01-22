BHIM partners with Fintech Yatra to Advance Financial Inclusion and Digital Literacy

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 January 2025: BHIM, India’s flagship digital payments app powered by NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL) has joined forces with The FinTech Yatra 2025 as a Principal Partner. The FinTech Yatra is a 10,000 km long epic road journey aimed at identifying, understanding and catalysing players in financial services across India. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate India’s digital payment revolution by empowering communities and fostering financial inclusion.



As a part of this partnership, more than 200 individuals from select NGOs will be trained under a train-the-trainer model, equipping them with knowledge and tools to spread digital payment awareness. By empowering trainers at the grassroots level, this initiative ensures that the benefits of digital payments reach the most underserved and remote areas of the country.



Speaking on the partnership, Rahul Handa, Chief Business Officer, NBSL, said, “BHIM’s partnership with Fintech Yatra 2025 is an important step towards bridging the digital divide and educating citizens about secure and efficient digital payment solutions. This initiative aligns with our mission to create a financially inclusive and digitally empowered India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings to strengthen the fintech ecosystem.”



The FinTech Yatra 2025 is a movement to make India digitally independent. It is a platform that enables connection between innovation providers like start-ups and innovation seekers like financial institutions, venture capitalists and large corporates. By visiting multiple cities, engaging with fintech innovators, and collaborating with platforms like BHIM, the Yatra is set to amplify the adoption of seamless and secure digital payments across the nation.



Abhishant Pant, Founder of The FinTech Meetup, added, “Our partnership with BHIM brings a transformative element to this year’s Yatra. BHIM’s proven leadership in the UPI ecosystem ensures that financial inclusion is not just a vision but a reality for millions across the nation. Together, we aim to empower every Indian to embrace the digital economy. Our endeavor has been to support early stage fintech founders with idea validation, network support and guidance around venture capital, so that they become a catalyst to push for more digital adoption in financial services.”





MENAFN22012025005232011781ID1109115833