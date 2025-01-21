Guyana – GMIN To Bolster Mining Sector Workforce

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – The of Guyana, through the Guyana School and Technical Training Centre (GMSTCI), recently signed with GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. (GMIN) a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish an Industrial Attachment Programme. This initiative is designed to prepare industry-ready professionals for Guyana's expanding mining sector.

As part of this new agreement, GMIN will annually provide industrial attachment opportunities, with training conducted at the Oko West Project site in Region Seven.

The programme will include in-depth Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) training, access to state-of-the-art facilities, and mentorship from industry experts. GMSTCI will identify eligible students, facilitate OSH certification, and promote the initiative, which will run for a minimum of six weeks, with extensions available based on performance and project needs.

Minister of natural resources, Vickram Bharrat, applauded the partnership, saying:

“This collaboration between the Guyana Mining School and GMIN reflects the shared vision of strengthening Guyana's mining industry through education and capacity building. By investing in our youth, we are securing the future of the sector and ensuring its sustainability for generations to come.”

The minister highlighted that in n 2024, Guyana's mining sector experienced significant growth, driven by increased investments, favourable government policies, and rising global demand for minerals. Enhanced infrastructure development, such as improved road networks to hinterland regions, facilitated greater access to mining sites, while tax exemptions on heavy machinery lowered operational costs and encouraged expansion.

The sector also benefited from stronger collaborations between industry and academia, equipping the workforce with the skills needed to meet industry demands. These factors combined to solidify mining as a cornerstone of Guyana's economy, attracting local and international investors and contributing to sustainable economic development.

Meanwhile, GMIN's country manager, Bjorn Jeune, emphasised the company's commitment to nurturing local talent, stating:

“This initiative reflects GMIN's dedication to empowering Guyanese youth through practical learning and skills development. By aligning our resources with the expertise of GMSTCI, we aim to create a pipeline of competent professionals who will contribute to the success of our operations and the broader mining industry.”

Vaughn Felix, who represented the GMSTCI, noted the transformational impact of the collaboration, adding:

“This partnership not only enhances the career prospects of our students but also strengthens Guyana's mining sector by fostering a skilled and resilient workforce. The hands-on experience gained through this collaboration will be invaluable for their professional growth.”

GMIN's communications specialist, Stacy Carmichael, HR Associate, Hosha Ramjattan-Persaud, and Geologist, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, Joanne Nelson, also attended the simple signing ceremony, which took place at GMIN's corporate office in the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Kingston.

