Kuwait Cabinet Congratulates Pres. Trump On Inauguration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of the meeting of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber with King Charles III during his visit to the United Kingdom on January 14-16.

The cordial meeting, which came in response to a royal invitation to His Highness the Amir, dealt with the historical, deep-rooted relationship between the State of Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to cooperation with the United Kingdom in all areas and on all levels, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Abdullah Al-Mousherji in a press release.

The cabinet congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration and wished him success and everlasting wellbeing.

Praising the strength and depth of the relationship, the Kuwaiti cabinet wished the friendly United States more progress and prosperity under the leadership of President Trump.

Welcoming the recently-announced ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza Strip, the cabinet appreciated the successful mediation efforts, led by the State of Qatar, the Republic of Egypt and the United States.

The cabinet members thanked all parties that contributed to the deal which brought a glimpse of hope for ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and allowing a durable delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged people in Gaza.

The cabinet renewed Kuwait's firm support to the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state within the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its future capital city.

On the domestic affairs, the cabinet heard a presentation by Minister of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah on the central assistance system providing a gateway for entitled aid recipients to apply for assistance.

The new system, covering all charities, helps save the time and effort of both staffers of the ministry and aid recipients, she told the cabinet members.

Dr. Al-Huwailah apprised the cabinet of the decision to dissolve some charities for failing to honor their obligations under Article 27 of Act 24 (1962) on public benefit corporations.

The cabinet heard a presentation by Miniser of Public Works Dr. Nora Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, President of the Legal Advice and Legislation Dept. Salah Al-Majed and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Sameeh Johar Hayat on the progress of the three-phase Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port under a MoU with China.

The cabinet members highlighted the vital importance of this project on Bubiyan Island for economic and urban development in the northern part of Kuwait.

The cabinet approved bid, submitted by state-owned China Communications Construction Company, Ltd., to implement all stages of the project in keeping with the relevant MoU.

Acting on a recommendation from the Ministry of Health, the cabinet approved and appreciated two donations - on from Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to build and equip a cardiovascular research center, and another from the family of deceased Khaled Zaid Al-Khaled to build and equip a kidney dialysis center.

The cabinet meeting approved the minutes of the higher committee on verification of Kuwaiti citizenship, including a decision to strip some persons off the citizenship pursuant to Act 15 (1959) and the subsequent recommendations. (end)

