Karmanos Cancer Institute Opens 17Th Clinic In Dearborn

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Karmanos is also proud and honored to welcome Oscar Raul Signori, M.D., FACP , medical oncologist, to the team. Dr. Signori specializes in breast, head and neck, and genitourinary cancers. He brings many years of high-quality cancer care to Karmanos and sees patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute – Dearborn.

"With the opening of our new ambulatory in Dearborn, we are able to bring the specialized services and patient care of an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center to the residents of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and surrounding areas. What sets us apart is our cancer-only focus, access to world-class specialists and clinical trials," said Brian R. Gamble, president of Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Cancer Network.

"Our ambulatory expansion goals are designed to bring the best care to our patients in the communities in which they live. We can provide care for all types of cancer, including breast, head and neck, lung, gynecologic, and colorectal. For more advanced services such as surgeries, bone marrow transplants, CAR-T cell therapy services, and many others, our patients will have easy access to our main campus facility, requiring only a short drive to Detroit."

Karmanos occupies the first level of the building, located at the corner of Hubbard and Auto Club Drives. Renovations to the nearly 5,000-square-foot space included:



Eight infusion bays, including a negative pressure room used to isolate patients with a suspected or confirmed airborne infection.

A clinic area featuring six exam rooms.

A compounding pharmacy, allowing the pharmacy team to mix the medications needed for each patient receiving chemotherapy and infusion on the day of treatment.

Lab services via a lab draw station.

A consult room. Imaging services in the women's corridor, which include:







A 3-D mammography unit for diagnostic and breast screenings (staffed by female health care team members)



An ultrasound space for breast ultrasound, an adjunct screening to breast mammography (coming soon). Women's private dressing and waiting area.

In addition, patients will have access to specialized treatments offered through Karmanos' headquarters in Detroit. This includes bone marrow and stem cell transplantation, CAR-T cell therapy, Gamma Knife radiosurgery, proton therapy, and the newly FDA-approved TheraBionic P1 device for hepatocellular carcinoma. This also includes Karmanos' screening and prevention programs, genetic counseling, supportive care, and integrative therapy programs.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud added, "We are excited to welcome the world-class Karmanos Cancer Institute facility to Dearborn. The addition of the Dearborn satellite care center will serve as a welcomed relief to families fighting cancer and enrich local care options for all residents by providing this world-renowned facility right here at home. We thank Karmanos for recognizing the needs of Dearborn patients and choosing to plant new roots in our community."

"We know first-hand how cancer can rock our patients' lives, and we know how much of a difference it will make having Karmanos in Dearborn," stated Mona Makki, Director of Community Health and Research Center at the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS). "Many patients who visit the ACCESS clinic in Dearborn lack the resources to obtain high-quality cancer care, including access to the latest treatments and clinical trials, often due to transportation issues or lack of support. We're going to see a shift with more patients getting high-level care from a National Cancer Institute-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center right in their community instead of patients missing appointments or putting off their cancer screenings and care due to access. We have a strong partnership with Karmanos and look forward to continuing this relationship to make a positive impact in the Dearborn community."

Additional oncologists are seeing patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute – Dearborn alongside Dr. Signori. One of those physicians, Hassan Nasser, M.D. , has deep ties to the community. Dr. Nasser is an otolaryngologist (ENT – ear, nose and throat specialist) specializing in reconstructive surgery after cancer removal. His expertise is treating benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck, including the face, mouth, throat, and jaw. He performs the full spectrum of plastic and reconstructive surgery for the face and neck, including the use of microvascular free tissue transfer (free flap surgery). Dr. Nasser is also a member of the Head and Neck Oncology Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) at Karmanos.

View Dr. Nasser's physician profile here .

Radhika Gogoi, M.D., Ph.D. , gynecologic oncologist and member of the Gynecologic Oncology Multidisciplinary Team , also sees patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute – Dearborn. Her expertise is in treating cervical, fallopian tube, gestational trophoblastic disease, ovarian, uterine (endometrial), vaginal, and vulvar cancers. View Dr. Gogoi's physician profile here .

Lastly, Jordan Maier, M.D. , radiation oncologist, joins the team in Dearborn. Dr. Maier is a member of multiple MDTs at Karmanos, including the Breast Cancer , Gastrointestinal and Neuroendocrine Oncology , Genitourinary Oncology , Hematology Oncology , and Neuro-Oncology MDTs. Dr. Maier treats multiple cancers, many of which are listed on his physician profile .

"The residents of Dearborn will have access to expertise in multiple oncologic diseases, including clinical trial enrollment, advanced surgical options and the latest treatments," explained Dr. Nasser. "Opening this clinic in Dearborn to provide this level of cancer treatment will help residents see that cancer is not the end when it comes to the multitude of therapies and resources that Karmanos offers. Our goal is to continue improving access to world-class cancer care to any community member and deliver that care within their community."

To learn more about Karmanos Cancer Institute – Dearborn, visit karmanos/dearborn .

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. The Karmanos vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in Michigan. For more than 75 years, the administrative and research headquarters, along with the premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. With 17 network sites, Karmanos delivers world-renowned care and access to clinical trials throughout Michigan and northern Ohio. The National Cancer Institute recognizes Karmanos as one of the best cancer centers in the nation with a comprehensive cancer center designation. Its academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit karmanos . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

