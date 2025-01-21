Pakistan-Bangladesh Ties Thaw After Decades Of Post-War Chill

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pakistan and Bangladesh are writing a new chapter in their relationship, focusing on economic cooperation. The Arab News Pakistan reported on January 19, 2025, that Pakistan plans to send trade delegations to Bangladesh.



This move marks a significant shift in their historically complex relations. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP ) will dispatch two delegations to Bangladesh.



The first group, consisting of date exporters, will visit for a week starting January 19. A second delegation, specializing in citrus, will follow on January 20. These visits aim to explore trade opportunities and boost Pakistan's exports to Bangladesh.



This initiative comes after a change in Bangladesh's leadership in August 2024. The new government has shown openness to improving ties with Pakistan. Both countries now aim to increase annual trade to $3 billion, a substantial rise from current levels.



In addition, the warming relations extend beyond trade. Military leaders from both countries recently met in Pakistan to discuss defense cooperation. This meeting symbolizes a broader shift in their bilateral relations.







To facilitate trade , a direct maritime route between Karachi and Chittagong resumed operations in November 2024. This route, inactive for 52 years, will reduce shipping time and costs for businesses in both countries.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Both nations have also eased travel restrictions. Bangladesh simplified its visa process for Pakistani nationals, reciprocating similar measures taken by Pakistan. These actions aim to encourage business interactions and people-to-people contacts.



The newly formed Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Business Council will play a key role in strengthening economic ties. It aims to explore new opportunities and facilitate trade between the two nations.



However, challenges remain. Pakistan and Bangladesh share a complex history. They were once part of the same nation before Bangladesh gained independence in 1971. The split occurred after a bloody civil war, leaving deep scars between the two countries.



For years, Bangladesh maintained close ties with India, especially under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, Hasina's ouster in August 2024 paved the way for improved relations with Pakistan. The change in leadership opened new avenues for cooperation.



The coming months will be crucial in determining the future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. As both countries navigate this new terrain, economic interests may serve as a bridge, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

MENAFN21012025007421016031ID1109114893